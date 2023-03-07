Automotive Piston Market to Hit $ 5,815.15 Million by 2028 at 6.0% CAGR - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The comprehensive industry research on Automotive Piston published by The Insight Partners research includes growth analysis and drivers analyzed in the report.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Automotive Piston Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type (Steel and Aluminum); Coating Type (Thermal Barrier Piston Coating, Dry Film Piston Coating, and Oil Shedding Piston Coating); Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles); and Piston Type (Flat-top Piston, Dish Piston, and Dome Piston) and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3,879.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,815.15 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in the manufacturing of the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is boosting the demand for automotive pistons to achieve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance flexibility and reliability. Increasing sales of ICE vehicles in APAC and the MEA is encouraging manufacturers to produce better and environment-friendly vehicle components, such as pistons and lubricants. However, growing environmental concerns and aging integrated circuit (IC) technology have resulted in low demand for ICE vehicles to a certain extent, thereby paving the way for new alternatives, such as EVs. Technological advancement and innovation are keystones of the US economy. Technological advancements and automation are allowing manufacturing companies to achieve great productivity and profitability. Emerging new trends and technological innovations in ICEs, such as intelligent combustion management systems, and improvements in fuel efficiency to achieve power advantages and lower emission levels are supporting the growth of the global automotive piston market.

Automotive Piston Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Arias Pistons; Art Metal Manufacturing Co, Ltd; Capricorn Motors Pvt. Ltd.; QUFU JINHUANG PISTON CO.,LTD; Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc; RIKEN Corporation; MAHLE GmbH; Tenneco Inc.; Rheinmetall Automotive; and Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd. are among the key players profiled during the study of the automotive piston market. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In March 2021, Tenneco showcased its Monosteel Piston at 2021 World Congress on Internal Combustion Engines (WICE) in Ji'nan, China.

In 2021, Rheninmetall AG opened a new technology center in Nanjing, China. This expansion is anticipated to be highly beneficial for KS Kolbenschmidt (the subsidiary of Rheinmetall AG) for its piston business.

Automotive Piston Market: Piston Type Overview

Based on piston type, the automotive piston market is segmented into flat-top piston, dish piston, and dome piston. Predicted developments in the automation industry would fuel the growth of the automotive piston market. Automotive pistons are widely used by OEMs and manufactures such as Ford Motor Company, Tesla, BMW, Porsche, Daimler, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Renault, RAM, VW, Hyundai, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and General Motors Company.

Key Findings of Study:

The automotive piston market is segmented on the basis of material type, coating type, vehicle type, and piston type, and geography. Based on material type, the market is bifurcated into compact steel and aluminum. In 2020, the aluminum segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. Based on coating type, the market is segmented into thermal barrier piston coating, dry film lubricant piston coating, and oil shedding piston coating. In 2020, the thermal barrier piston coating segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Based on vehicle type, the automotive piston market is segmented into two wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. In 2020, the passenger vehicles segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. The global automotive piston market, by geography, is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

