Ford Service Coupon's Take on Choosing Parts & Accessories

Knowing the differences between auto parts and accessories can make it easier to keep a vehicle in good shape.

Although often mentioned in the same sentence, there is a strict difference between auto parts and accessories. The line that splits the two is the same line that divides the definition of needs and wants. Without working auto parts, no vehicle will be able to operate properly. However, auto accessories are extra add-ons that may or may not affect how a vehicle works.

The Ins & Outs of Ford Auto Parts (And Most Other Brands)

Any Ford car driving on the road at this moment is a high-tech symphony made up of various parts that add their own details to the overall music. If it's missing even one part, the entire experience wouldn't be the same.

Much like any grand orchestra piece where one wrong note is noticeable to an attentive listener, one bad auto part can affect how the entire car works. In the best-case scenario, nothing will really happen to how the car works. And in the worst-case scenario, the entire vehicle wouldn't start or work properly.

Of course, like any other high-tech machine, the auto parts in Ford cars will eventually wear down from use, lack of service, or simply age. Before these worn down or broken parts can affect the other parts they're connected to, it's best to replace them with a working replacement.

In the age of the Internet, it's not hard to go online and search for the right replacement part. Those who know what they're doing can even handle the replacement and installation on their own. However, it's much easier for people who have no understanding of cars to simply go to an auto repair shop and let the mechanics figure out which parts are best for the vehicle.

Knowing about which parts go into a car is never a bad gesture. For example, there is a difference between Ford OEM and aftermarket auto part brands. OEM is short for "original equipment manufacturer," which means Ford OEM parts are created by Ford Motor Company. On the other hand, aftermarket parts are "knock-offs" or more generic parts created by other manufacturers to fit a wide range of cars.

There are pros and cons to choosing either, and different auto repair shops will use different brands depending on the vehicle they're servicing. For example, if a Ford vehicle owner brings their vehicle to a Ford dealer's service center, chances are the mechanics will use Ford OEM parts. On the other hand, if a Toyota owner brought their vehicle to the same dealer, the mechanics would instead use quality aftermarket parts for that Toyota's service because there's a high chance they don't have Toyota OEM parts on hand.

OEM parts are often the better choice for vehicles because they're made with those specific models in mind. However, they're also often more expensive than their aftermarket alternatives. Choosing aftermarket parts is easier on the wallet, but they may not mesh well with the rest of the vehicle or break down faster than the other parts.

Regardless of whether a Ford vehicle has Ford OEM or aftermarket parts, it's necessary to get routine auto services to keep them in good condition. After all, the debate of whether OEM or aftermarket parts are better is moot if the part is busted from overuse or abuse. The key point is that regular service and repairs are essential in keeping a vehicle's auto parts from breaking down earlier than they should.

The Everything & All At Once Nature of Ford Auto Accessories

Just like people naturally want to decorate a workspace with their own belongings to make it "their space," Ford auto accessories are add-ons that can modify a vehicle more to the owner's preference. Every manufacturer has a wide range of options for owners to add to their vehicles. Some Ford accessories can enhance an existing function, add extra features, or are purely for looks. Here are a few examples of which accessories would fall under each category:

Enhancements – hitches, sound systems, infotainment systems, etc.

Functionality – runner boards (steps), roof racks, etc.

Aesthetic & Style – spoilers, body kits, sports pedals, etc.

Of course, these are only loosely categorized. Some accessories can serve multiple purposes, and it'll depend on the owner to choose which best fits their lifestyle. After all, most accessories were created to tailor a vehicle to its new owner's preferences. For example, most people who buy Ford pickup trucks also attach running boards to make it easier for passengers to enter and exit the truck.

Most people decide to buy or add an accessory to their vehicle when they realize their Ford needs something extra. In the case of the running boards and pickup trucks, trucks and SUVs tend to be higher off the ground, which makes it difficult for most people to enter and exit without the extra step. In a sense, accessories help vehicle owners make their cars better suited for their lifestyles without needing to buy a completely different vehicle.

As with auto parts, there is a difference between OEM and aftermarket accessory brands. However, unlike with auto parts, which tend to be more strict with their design, accessories are more lenient. Of course, manufacturers argue that their brands are better for their vehicles because the accessories were specifically designed for those models. In most cases, that's true. However, since most accessories are generic, even aftermarket accessories will often fit well with a vehicle.

Whether a Ford vehicle needs an accessory will depend entirely on what the owner wants out of it. On the other hand, parts are always necessary for the operation of the vehicle. Despite their differences, Ford auto parts and accessories are in a symbiotic relationship of sorts. After all, without working parts, some accessories won't be able to operate well. When choosing new parts and accessories for a vehicle, it's good to keep those aspects in mind.

