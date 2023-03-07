Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,384 in the last 365 days.

Marias Technology Hired by Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Marias will test Cumberland’s policy administration system

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, Ohio, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company (Cumberland) to assist with quality assurance and user acceptance testing.

“What attracted us to Marias was their high level of experience testing software systems for companies like us,” said Noel Young, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Business Unit, at Cumberland. “The Marias team knows our system. So, they were able to get to work immediately with no ramp-up time.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will test changes and updates to the system, including quality assurance and user acceptance testing, in coordination with Cumberland staff members.

“We greatly appreciate this opportunity to work with Cumberland,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “We look forward to working with Noel and her team to leverage our insurance system experience to help Cumberland continue to operate at the high level for which they are known.”

About Marias Technology
Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and configuration, to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

About Cumberland
Founded in 1844, Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company is the oldest mutual property and casualty insurer domiciled in the state of New Jersey. Cumberland protects more than 100,000 policyholders in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. Located in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Cumberland holds an A- (Excellent) financial rating from the A.M. Best Company, the insurance industry’s leading rating organization. Cumberland has built lasting partnership with more than 400 independent agencies representing the company throughout its four states. Cumberland is committed to helping policyholders gain peace of mind and protection that fulfils their ever-changing needs. For additional information, please visit www.cumberlandmutual.com.

Media Contact:
JoAnna Bennett
203-341-2360
joanna@obriencg.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Marias Technology Hired by Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more