Marias Technology Hired by Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Marias will test Cumberland’s policy administration system

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, Ohio, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company (Cumberland) to assist with quality assurance and user acceptance testing.



“What attracted us to Marias was their high level of experience testing software systems for companies like us,” said Noel Young, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Business Unit, at Cumberland. “The Marias team knows our system. So, they were able to get to work immediately with no ramp-up time.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will test changes and updates to the system, including quality assurance and user acceptance testing, in coordination with Cumberland staff members.

“We greatly appreciate this opportunity to work with Cumberland,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “We look forward to working with Noel and her team to leverage our insurance system experience to help Cumberland continue to operate at the high level for which they are known.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and configuration, to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com , email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About Cumberland

Founded in 1844, Cumberland Mutual Fire Insurance Company is the oldest mutual property and casualty insurer domiciled in the state of New Jersey. Cumberland protects more than 100,000 policyholders in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland. Located in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Cumberland holds an A- (Excellent) financial rating from the A.M. Best Company, the insurance industry’s leading rating organization. Cumberland has built lasting partnership with more than 400 independent agencies representing the company throughout its four states. Cumberland is committed to helping policyholders gain peace of mind and protection that fulfils their ever-changing needs. For additional information, please visit www.cumberlandmutual.com.

