Bestpass and Comdata Announce Partnership

Helping fleets save money and time on permits

/EIN News/ -- ALBANY, N.Y., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestpass, Inc., a comprehensive payment platform provider and the leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, today announced a partnership with Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation. The relationship helps fleets and owner-operators save money ordering permits for travel across North America.



Comdata offers more than 500 types of permits for fleets in need of alcohol, oversize/overweight, superloads, manuals, IRP and trip and fuel. As one of the largest permitting services in the United States and Canada, Comdata provides fleet operators every credential needed to safely and legally transport a load.



“We are excited to partner with Comdata to expand our offering to fleets and owner-operators,” stated Jason Walker, CRO at Bestpass. “Comdata will be a great partner for us as we diversify our offering and continue our focus on becoming a one-stop shop for customers, streamlining their administrative needs and helping them stay focused on the road ahead. Comdata issued over 250,000 permits in 2022, and we look forward to leveraging the company’s expertise as we coordinate our efforts to simplify processes for fleet owners and operators traveling over state lines. We look forward to continuing to build our partnership.”

“Bestpass and Comdata’s combined expertise places fleets and owner-operators in the best position when traveling across North America,” said Ed Sanderson, General Manager RCS Permit Operations at Comdata. “Bestpass’ reputation for best service and coverage in the industry enhances the value of our permitting programs.”



To learn more about the partnership or to take advantage of its benefits, please contact support@bestpass.com or visit https://bestpass.com/solutions/trucking-fleets.

About Bestpass

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, we are a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.



About COMDATA

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.





