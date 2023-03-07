GrowPath to Help Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Members “Seek Balance” at 2023 Conference

GrowPath Logo

You don't have to sacrifice quality for speed when working cases in GrowPath. Our software empowers firms to work more efficiently, delivering better results faster.” — Joe Velk, CEO of GrowPath

DURHAM, NC, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fastest growing legal technology company, GrowPath will be sending a team to the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association (VTLA) 2023 Conference, taking place from March 23-26. GrowPath, which has collected numerous accolades in the past year for its case management platform, will be offering guidance to attorneys looking to boost their efficiency and revenue.

The theme of the conference is “seeking balance,” something with which GrowPath CEO Joe Velk says GrowPath can help others. "You don't have to sacrifice quality for speed when working cases in GrowPath. Our software empowers firms to work more efficiently, delivering better results faster."

According to Velk, client firm Dean Waite & Associates was able to reduce their average case length by over 2 months while increasing their average fee by 41%. “Features delivering automation to intake, client outreach, and case processing save our users a tremendous amount of time. And the Lead Scoring Tool lets firms easily customize our patented software to spot the valuable intakes they want and sign them on the spot.”

GrowPath will also feature its Marketing ROI Analytics in demonstrations for VTLA attendees. GrowPath’s analytics are said to give firm managers robust insight into how their marketing dollars are performing down to the smallest demographic detail. Managers are using these analytics to allocate their marketing spend most effectively and bring in the cases they want.

GrowPath’s team will be performing consultations with conference attendees at Booth 34. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to have their questions answered and see a demonstration.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

