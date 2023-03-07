Salgenx Estimates Mid-Sized Grid Scale Battery Factories Have Access to $1 Billion in Sales per year

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Battery Salt Water Battery Technology How it Works

Salgenx estimates that even mid-sized licensed builders of the salt water flow battery should be able to access $1 billion in sales per year.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With current Tesla Megapack production sold out through 2024, the interest in grid-scale batteries is increasing.

Teslarati reports that in late 2021, Tesla broke ground on its first dedicated facility for Megapack production, which opened in 2022 and is now capable of producing 10,000 Megapack units annually. This translates to sales of over $20 billion per year at the current prices of over $2 million each.

The demand is also mirrored by SeekingAlpha which says that the Tesla Megapack Lathrop factory will have the capacity of around 40 GWh which suggest the factory is aiming to ship out 200 Megapacks per week only by mid-year. With each Megapack selling for about $1.6 that would amount to $320 million per week, or $1.3 billion per month, or $16 billion per annum for Megapack alone.

Grid-scale flow batteries offer a huge advantage in less production time, and less materials cost, which translates to faster delivery and more profits.

The additional advantage of the saltwater based Salgenx flow battery is that by increasing the volume of the saltwater and other electrolytes, you can increase the kWh storage capacity. This volumetric increase amounts to little cost increase when compared to the Tesla Megapack where more lithium and other metals are needed to increase capacity. Saltwater is much less expensive than lithium.

Grid-based energy arbitrage software will also be in demand in 2023. AI and intelligent software will help owners of grid-based flow batteries make profits from buying energy when prices are off-peak and then selling when rates go up during demand hours (typically during mid-day).

Factory production of the Salgenx grid-scale flow batteries would focus on assembly line fabrication of the server-like blade electrolyzers and then installing them into shipping containers. The benefit of the flow battery is that the liquid electrolyte is stored in standard tank containers. Production could quickly be ramped up to shadow the Telsa factory but without the supply issues associated with lithium supply.

The cutting-edge flow battery technology utilizes a unique combination of saltwater and flow battery design to deliver a safe, reliable, and cost-effective solution for storing energy on a large scale.

Unlike traditional batteries, which rely on chemical reactions to store and release energy, the salt water flow battery uses the movement of saltwater between two tanks to generate electricity. This means that the battery can last for many years without losing capacity, and it can be easily scaled up or down to meet the needs of any energy storage application.

One of the key advantages of this technology is its safety. Unlike fire prone lithium-ion batteries, the salt water flow battery is nonflammable and non-explosive. This makes it an ideal choice for large-scale energy storage projects, such as those for utility companies or for use in remote areas.

Another advantage of the salt water flow battery is its low cost. The materials used in the battery are abundant and inexpensive, which makes it a cost-effective option for energy storage on a large scale.

The salt water flow battery is also environmentally friendly. It is nontoxic and nonpolluting, and it can be easily disposed of at the end of its life.

This revolutionary technology will play a key role in the future of energy storage demand.

The Salgenx salt water redox flow battery uses separate liquid container tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes, can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the liquid electrolytes, one of which is salt water. Perfect for remote energy or storage for wind and solar power, just like the Tesla Megapack or BASF battery pack. In many areas, the wait time for the Megapack is up to two years, uses expensive and flammable Lithium.

Not only is the Salgenx flow battery scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. Vanadium and Bromine flow systems require an expensive membrane while the Salgenx salt water system does not. Alternatively, most of the salt water flow battery and liquid electrolyte can be sourced and assembled onsite using locally sourced containers, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

Salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's nontoxic, and available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, and as a waste effluent from desalination facilities.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

