Timor-Leste Strengthens Border Management Procedures with IOM Support

Timor-Leste —The International Organization for Migration (IOM), with financial support from the Australian Department of Home Affairs, inaugurated of the Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) at Sakato border crossing point on 2 March 2023. This system will enable the Government of Timor-Leste (GoTL) to better respond to immigration and border governance for the country.

“Timor-Leste has benefitted immensely from implementing MIDAS, which has been contextualized to what this country really needs, as it provides us with a streamlined system that can be the foundation of evidence-based policymaking and risk analysis,” said Vice Minister of Interior His Excellency Antonio Armindo.

Since the system was installed in the country at the beginning of December 2022, it has registered 51,972 entries and exits from Timor-Leste. The data has been recorded at the Nicolau Lobato International Airport and subsequently in Batugade and Salele land border crossing points, as well as the Migration Services Headquarters in Dili.

Fully operated and owned by the GoTL, MIDAS allows the Government to collect, store, process and analyse data of travellers in real time. In addition to providing installation and system customization, IOM has been working to fully capacitate frontline border officials as well as other officers of Migration Services to have the capacity to address cross-border issues and data analysis on migration management.

“MIDAS is one component of IOM’s commitment to the country, towards not just strengthening border management procedures but contributing to comprehensive migration management for the country,” said Ihma Shareef, IOM Chief of Mission in Timor-Leste.

So far MIDAS has recorded the most travellers from Indonesia, Australia, Portugal and the Philippines. More than 35 per cent of travellers visit Timor-Leste is for the purpose of tourism, followed by work and business-related motivations.

Sharing vast land borders with Indonesia, as well as maritime borders with other neighbouring countries, Timor-Leste is faced with complex and dynamic border management challenges. MIDAS plays an important role in achieving the goal of a strengthened and integrated border management system for Timor-Leste.

Installing MIDAS means that Timor-Leste has a border management system that enables strengthened procedures at the border through technology as well as enhanced capacity of law enforcement officials. As Timor-Leste works toward full membership of ASEAN, increased cross-border movement can provide both opportunities and challenges to Timor-Leste.

