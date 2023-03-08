(Video) Iran: Poisoning of Students Spreads to Small Towns and Villages
Despite the widespread poisoning of girl students and the mounting evidence of the direct involvement, of agencies under the command of the regime’s supreme leader, Khamenei broke his silence at a recent tree-planting ceremony. “The officials and intelligence and law enforcement agencies need to follow the case seriously if anyone is involved in this incident, the agents and the masterminds must be severely punished. If anyone is identified and convicted as the perpetrator of this crime, there will be no forgiveness for them,” he said. (Khamenei website – March 6).
Of course, before Khamenei, the regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi settled the matter in a cabinet meeting. Quoting the Minister of Intelligence’s report, Raisi said:
“This is part of a larger conspiracy by the enemy aimed at creating societal unrest, fear-mongering, and public anxiety among the children in our country’s children. Its roots must be found and dealt with seriously. (Tasnim news agency, March 6).
Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje’i also said: “Those who poison students are corrupting the earth.” At the same time, he threatened the people:
“People who inflame the environment and spread lies regarding the poisoning issue must be summoned,” adding, “Yesterday, all local justice department branches were ordered to set up an office in provincial capitals to summon those who inflame the environment and spread lies regarding the poisoning issue. It can be one of two issues. Either these people are determined to have malicious intent and are aligned with the enemy, in which case they will be severely punished, or it is verified that they do not have malicious intent, in which case we cannot be lenient and they will be dealt with legally.”
Eje’i added: “Without a doubt, the enemy is supporting, inciting, and abusing some social anomalies, including issues against public modesty, against Sharia, and against the law, of which the removing the hijab is one example. The enemy is busy supporting, spreading, and exploiting. This is different from individual mistakes and sins, and the role of the enemy in them is obvious. Therefore, measures will be taken in this field soon with the coordination of other agencies, the results of which you will see.” (Judiciary news agency – Mizan – March 6).
Ahmad Alam Al-Hadi, Khamenei’s representative in Mashhad and Raisi’s father-in-law, said: “The security authority of the system can no longer handle this matter. On the issue of the Hijab, all of you brothers and sisters must stand up and confront the process of removing the Hijab.” (Entekhab website – March 3). IRGC Brig. Gen. Gholamreza Jalali, the head of the regime’s passive defense organization, said: “The poisonings are caused by the direct intervention of the Nefagh, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK), and enemies of the country.” (Entekhab website – March 5).
At the same time, Massoud Pezeshkian, a member of the Health and Treatment Commission of the Regime Parliament, said, “The security system, which investigates, follows up and arrests in the shortest possible time other problems that occur, how is it possible that it does not see this case?… The failure of the country’s security system to deal with those responsible for the poisoning is questionable and unacceptable.” (Didban Iran state-run website – March 6). It is said that several journalists in the state media have been arrested for writing about this matter.
On Monday, the poisoning trend continued. The Faculty of Basic Sciences of Mohaghegh Ardabili University in Ardabil was attacked with poisonous gas. According to the students, “First, the electricity was cut off, which caused the ventilation system to shut down, then the gas was released, and we all ran outside the building, but some students were poisoned.”
The students of Alimohammadi school in Ilam were poisoned with poisonous gas and some of them were taken to the hospital. In Masal, 43 schoolgirls were poisoned and went to the hospital.
Khanzad Amol School, Faridah Miri and Sabouri schools in Babol, Resalat, Zainabieh and Shahid Schools in Durood, Maryam girls’ School and three other schools in Mako, Kowsar and Nemouneh schools in Salmas, Islamic Sciences and Education high school in Mashhad, Lachini girls’ primary school in Qochan, Hazrat Ruqieh girls’ high school for in Marand, Andisheh non-profit school and Allameh Hali girls’ High School in Zahedan, Gogtappeh school in Mahabad, Nana Leh girls’ high school in Sanandaj, Abdul Reza Karmi girls’ high school in Harsin, Kermanshah, a school in Semnan, Isar girls high school in the city Qods in Tehran, a school in Semnan, Fazilat high school Hamadan, were targets of poisonous gas attacks. The families of the students gathered in Divandarreh in front of the governorate and in Dehloran in front of Hazrat Ruqiya girls’ primary school to protest the poisoning of their children.
On Sunday, schools were attacked in at least 10 provinces and 30 cities, including Tehran, Khalkhal, Ramhormoz, Neishabor, Shiraz, Gonbad-e Kavus, Mashhad, Yazd, Abadan, Ilam, Tabriz, Karaj, Fouladshahr Isfahan, Isfahan, Zanjan, Abhar, Kangavar, Bandar Khormusi, Bandar Abbas, Garmdareh, Ahvaz, Hamadan, Yasuj, Ivan-e Gharb.
The state-run news agency, ISNA, wrote on Sunday, March 5: “The vice chancellor of Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences announced the increase in the number of students who have been poisoned in Khuzestan province today to 700 people, 500 of whom have been discharged and 200 people are still under observation.”
On Sunday, the families of the poisoned students in Kashan staged a protest in front of the Department of Education. Repressive forces and plainclothes agents in Tehran arrested a number of parents who had protested in front of the Education Department and brutally beat them. Time Magazine: "Schoolgirls Are Being Poisoned in Iran. The Government Isn't Doing Enough, Parents Say"
In Rasht, the suppressive forces fired tear gas and pepper spray at the mothers who gathered in front of the Education Department. They added pepper. In Ramhormoz, the parents of the poisoned students gathered in front of the Mother Hospital and clashed with the State Security Force and the IRGC.
