Telepresence Robotics Market by Robot Type, by Application Medical & Healthcare, Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telepresence robots are the autonomous, remotely monitored robots equipped with a smartphone and/or motorized desktop stands, which are connected to a camera or a monitor. These robots are categorized as autonomous mobile robots and motorized desktop robots, which are considered as stationary robots. The telepresence robots are mainly of two typesmobile and stationary. These telepresence robots are convenient and have multi-purpose end-use applications over other robotics.

The increase in demand for teleconferences, remote management of workforces, proliferating demand for consumer, and personal telepresence robots in various sectors such as healthcare, education, retail and hospitality sectors, and others drive the market growth. Moreover, low-cost telepresence robots are being introduced for specific end-use applications. Growth in use of smartphone and innovations in technology such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) boosts the growth of the market. High cost of these robots and less utility hinder the market.

The telepresence robot is the next stage of evolution beyond stationary video conferencing, which takes advantage of the existing telecommunication infrastructure as well as recent advances in robotics technology. The core enabling technologies for these robots also fuel the market growth. Further, with no significant barriers, the market is projected to grow in the upcoming years.

The key players profiled in the report include Double Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), VGo Communications, Inc. (U.S.), InTouch Health (U.S.), Anybots Inc. (U.S.), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Suitable Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Mantaro Product Development Services, Inc. (U.S.), Xandex Inc.(U.S.), Vecna Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Amy Robotics (China).

