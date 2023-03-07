The Marlowe Restaurant and Bar Launches a New Seafood Menu in Markham
The seafood restaurant in Richmond Hill offers succulent delicacies fresh from the oceanRICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marlowe Restaurant & Bar is a fine dining establishment in Ontario that serves a variety of mouthwatering seafood dishes. The restaurant offers a fresh and distinctive dining experience in Richmond Hill by fusing a contemporary mix of design elements.
The seafood restaurant in Markham is a fantastic location for a private event. This venue offers the ideal ambiance for any occasion, whether for business events, birthday and anniversary celebrations, weddings, engagement dinners, bridal or baby showers, retirement parties, or family reunions.
The Marlowe Restaurant & Bar’s head chef has crafted a delectable menu of fresh seafood and seasonal treats. This makes for a memorable evening when combined with their stunning interior design, distinctive lighting, and picturesque backdrop.
Crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, crawfish, and other seafood staples are served as part of the inventive and contemporary seafood menu at The Marlowe Restaurant & Bar. Each catch is prepared with a choice of spice levels, and options include crispy calamari appetizers, New Orleans jambalaya, zesty fish tacos, sesame-crusted tuna, juicy Cajun shrimp, and good ‘ol Fish & Chips. Also, they provide a variety of modern cuisine dishes such as charcuterie board, chicken marsala, harissa-braised lamb shank, chicken wings, and short braised beef ribs on their menu.
Marlowe provides a variety of beautifully furnished semi-private spaces that can be used for any occasion. This location has the capacity to handle even sizable events of up to 300 people, with an additional 100 people on their patio. The location also has a “Mezzanine” area, a well-decorated private venue with a screen and projector. Up to 60 people can eat here seated, while larger crowds can congregate here while standing.
“Freshly caught seafood, regional produce, and USDA prime beef are the restaurants’ specialty menu items. For a reasonable price, customers may enjoy a delicious seafood meal with a range of fresh flavors and traditional favorites”, says The Marlowe Restaurant & Bar proprietor.
One of Markham’s top seafood restaurants and bars, Marlowe Restaurant & Bar offers a variety of domestic and imported beers in cans, bottles, and even draft, as well as several widely popular cocktails and a few unique house concoctions that have gradually won the hearts of all its patrons.
About Marlowe Restaurant and Bar -
The family-run Marlowe Restaurant & Bar is completely committed to offering its patrons the most exquisite cuisines and delicacies worldwide. A welcoming and comfortable atmosphere is always expected at Marlowe Restaurant & Bar, and the great food will surely make the evening memorable.
