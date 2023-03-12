Water Pump Market is expected to reach US$ 77.2 Billion by 2033, growing at a 4.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033| PMR

Water Pump Market1

Global Water Pumps Market to Witness Steady Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Efficient Water Management Solutions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Persistence Market Research, the Water Pump market will generate revenue of US$ 50.2 Billion by 2023. The demand for Water Pump will accelerate, with the top market players holding a prominent share of the global water pump market in 2022. The global market for Water Pump is expected to 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟕.𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2033, growing at a 𝟒.𝟒% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 from 2023 to 2033.

The water pump market is a rapidly growing industry, fueled by the increasing demand for water supply and sanitation services. Water pumps are essential in providing water supply for households, commercial buildings, agriculture, and various industries. With the world population increasing and urbanization on the rise, the demand for water pumps is expected to increase in the coming years.

The market is segmented by types of water pumps such as centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and others. Centrifugal pumps are the most common type of water pump, and they are widely used for residential and commercial applications. Positive displacement pumps are commonly used for industrial and agriculture applications due to their ability to handle thicker liquids and higher flow rates.

The water pump market is also segmented by application, including municipal water and wastewater, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and others. Municipal water and wastewater application are the largest segment of the water pump market, as they are essential for providing clean drinking water and wastewater treatment. The agriculture sector is also a significant user of water pumps, as they are needed to provide irrigation for crops. Overall, the water pump market is expected to continue to grow as the demand for water supply and sanitation services increases.

The study is relevant for manufacturers, distributors, investors, suppliers, and stakeholders. It can help them understand the growth strategies implemented by various players in the water pump market. Investors, stakeholders, researchers, industry experts, and journalists in the water pump market can benefit from the information and statistics presented in PMR’s research report.

The report also present facts & figures related to the macroeconomic factors that are estimated to impact market growth of water pumps on a global level. The study also offers actionable insights based on the future projections in the water pump market.

Additionally, regional manufacturers and new players in the water pump market can also leverage the information available in the water pump report to make key marketing and strategic business decisions in the market.

The water pump industry is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector that provides essential services for a range of applications, including water supply and sanitation, agriculture, oil and gas, mining, and construction. Water pumps are crucial components of these industries, helping to move water from one location to another, manage water flow, and regulate pressure.

The industry is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers and suppliers operating globally. Companies in the water pump industry offer a wide range of products, including centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, submersible pumps, and others. These pumps come in different sizes and capacities, allowing them to be used in a variety of applications.

The water pump industry is driven by innovation, with manufacturers continuously developing new technologies to improve pump efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and increase durability. In recent years, the industry has seen a shift towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly products, such as solar-powered water pumps and energy-efficient models.

Overall, the water pump industry plays a critical role in enabling the delivery of clean water and sanitation services to communities around the world. With growing demand for these services, the industry is expected to continue to expand and evolve, driving innovation and new technologies in the years to come.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Gardner Denver

• Torishima Pump Mfg. Co.

• General Electric Company

• Weir Group PLC

• Weatherford International Inc

• ITT Inc.

• PROCON Products

• KSB Group

• Kirloskar Brothers Limited

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Atlas Copco

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Busch LLC

• ClydeUnion Pumps

• Ebara Corporation

• Flowserve Corporation

• Halliburton Company

• ULVAC Technologies

• Jyoti Ltd

• Shakti Pumps India Ltd

• CNP Pumps India Pvt Ltd

• CRI Pumps Pvt Ltd

𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Centrifugal Pump

• Positive Displacement Water Pump

• Other Pump

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

• Oil and Gas and Refining

• Chemical

• Power Generation

• Water and Wastewater

• General Industry

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• East Asia

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Central Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Detailed overview of the top markets

• Changing market dynamics of the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• competitive landscape

• Strategies of major players and products provided

• Potential and niche segments, areas showing promising growth

• A neutral view of market performance

• Essential information for market participants to maintain and strengthen their market footprint

