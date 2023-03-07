Future of Waste Management Market Towards Sustainable Solutions Growing to Reach $2,483.0 Billion by 2030

The global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global waste management market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 58.0% share of the global waste management industry, followed by Europe and LAMEA.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/423

The report includes revenue generated from treatment of nonhazardous solid waste of residential and non-residential users. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, rise in industries and commercial sector has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for waste management in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

The report analyzes the global waste management market on the basis of type, service, and region. The types of waste covered in this report are municipal waste and industrial waste. The services taken into consideration in the report are collection and disposable services. The collection service segment is further divided into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting. The disposable services segment is sub-classified into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/423

The global waste management market is segmented on the basis of type, service, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into municipal waste, industrial waste, and hazardous waste. On the basis of services, it is classified into collection services and disposable services. The collection services segment is sub segmented into collection & transportation, storage & handling, and sorting. The disposable services segment is further segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion and others.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the waste management market include Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Republic Services, Inc., Suez, Veolia Environnement, Waste Management Inc.

To Know More About this Report Speak with Our Analysts @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/423

Key Findings Of The Study

• By type, the industrial segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By service, the disposable segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the largest waste management market share in 2020

Related Reports:

Smart Waste Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-waste-management-market-A08740

North America Waste Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-waste-management-market-A11101

Underground Waste Containers Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underground-waste-containers-market