According to CMi Global Industrial Electrification Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 129 Bn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Industrial Electrification Market was at US$ 82.9 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 129 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10.6% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Industrial Electrification Market was estimated at USD 82.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 129 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10.6%, 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights