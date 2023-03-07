Writers of the Future Importance to Science Fiction was Recognized by Superstars Writing Seminars
Writers of the Future was recognized by the Superstars Writing Seminar 2023 as a vital element in today's successful scifi/fantasy world.
Congratulations, Writers of the Future. Happy 40th anniversary!””COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big-name bestselling authors, packed-out seminar rooms, and non-stop writer boot camp ensued through the weekend in an otherwise quiet Colorado town. Think “Dune,” “Mistborn,” “V-Wars,” and “Here, There Be Dragons,” all in one writer conference that calls themselves a tribe.
— Over 200 Superstars Conference attendees
Founded in 2010 by industry professionals who either were at the time or now are Writers of the Future judges and loosely following the footsteps of the four-decade-running Writers of the Future workshop, Superstars has become a career booster and networking event for authors.
The Superstars Writing Seminars, which took place February 9-11 in Colorado Springs, CO, with over 300 authors and aspiring writers in attendance, proved to be a celebration of the success of the Writers of the Future Contest, according to John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press, publisher of the international bestselling series, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future.”
Superstars Writing Seminars is an intense business seminar targeted to aspiring writers looking to break in or enhance their careers. It was created by Writers of the Future Contest judges Kevin J. Anderson, Rebecca Moesta, David Farland, Brandon Sanderson, Eric Flint, as well as James A. Owen to teach writers how to succeed in the “business” of writing. It brings together top professionals from the publishing industry to share their knowledge. Instructors include bestselling authors, editors, agents, managers of indie publishing platforms, and many more.
During Superstars, Goodwin and Writers of the Future judges Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, and Dean Wesley Smith participated in the panel on Writers of the Future, answering questions about the Contest and its history and, most importantly, tips to help win the Contest. Another panel asking, “Should I write short stories?” featuring Goodwin, Jonathan Maberry, and Todd McCaffrey, established that short stories are a viable way to get oneself known to a reading audience and constitute a bulk of what Hollywood looks for in movie projects.
Goodwin delivered a special presentation, “Creating a Successful Podcast,” to those wanting to start or grow their podcast. It was based on the successful Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast, now in its third year with over 2 million listens per episode.
As the Writers of the Future Contest is now in its 40th Contest year, a highlight at the Superstar’s closing ceremony was over 200 attendees, including upwards of 100 Contest Winners, Finalists, Honorable Mentions, and Contest entrants, chorusing, “Congratulations, Writers of the Future. Happy 40th anniversary!”
L. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. They have produced 36 “New York Times” bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, and 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
