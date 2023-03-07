Simple Heart Co. to Host 2nd Annual ‘Moms Only Retreat and Pool Party’ in Nashville, TN

The highly anticipated event will take place in July 2023 and aims to support women in business and motherhood from across the globe.

REDLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Heart Co. is pleased to announce it will be hosting its 2nd annual ‘Moms Only Retreat and Pool Party’ this coming July in Nashville, Tennessee.Simple Heart Co. is a motherhood-themed clothing brand that aims to make moms around the world to look as cool as the company knows them to be. The company also acts as a support system and ‘club’ of cool moms who want to feel connected to other like-minded individuals. Simple Heart Co. was created during the pandemic by nurse anesthetist and mom of four, Chloe Gomez, as a way to reduce stress and create solidarity in motherhood for lonely moms everywhere.In its most recent news, Simple Heart Co. is thrilled to inform moms from across the globe that it will be hosting its 2nd annual ‘Moms Only Retreat and Pool Party’ this coming July in the amazingly fun Nashville, Tennessee. The retreat is designed to support women in business and motherhood and is what truly sets the company apart from any other brand.“Through Instagram alone, we’ve created a following of over 30k moms and this retreat will remain annual to create a source of togetherness in motherhood,” Chloe says. “Our goal is to grow it into a “momicon” type festival for moms to attend every year for a well-deserved break that they wouldn’t normally plan for themselves. We can’t wait to get to know all of our new sisters at this lifechanging event!”For more information about Simple Heart Co. and future announcements about the event, please visit https://www.simpleheartco.com or follow on Instagram @simpleheartco.About the CompanySimple Heart Co. was founded in 2017 by Chloe Gomez, nurse anesthetist, and mom of four. Chloe started the company after she had her firstborn and wanted mom clothes that were trendy and cool. With her father being a silkscreener of over 20 years, together they began making prints at no cost to Chloe – with her friends eventually starting to buy her designs. Eventually, the company grew to the popular platform, Etsy, and is now a fully-owned and operated website.