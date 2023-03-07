GiveTaxFree.org Provides Advice for having a Successful Campaign

The organization is touted as being one of the most trusted crowdfunding sites in the industry.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent announcement, the team behind GiveTaxFree.org is giving valuable advice on how to host a successful crowdfunding campaign on its popular platform.GiveTaxFree.org is a not-for-profit platform that provides an easy and safe way for those in need of donations to share their stories - with donors from the U.S. receiving tax deductions. Through the site, users can create a campaign for themselves, or for someone else in need, and they can raise as little or as much as they wish. Funds can be raised for many different purposes, including paying medical bills, paying rent, generating funds for emergency travel, critical home repairs, and more.Recently, with the ever-increasing rise for the need of crowdfunding campaigns, the team at the centre of GiveTaxFree.org is providing insightful tips to raise the most awareness. These tips are designed to help hosts navigate the world of online fundraising, maximize donations received, and help provide much-needed support to friends or loved ones in need.“While it’s certainly easy to set up an online crowdfunding campaign , there is much more to it than typing in a few details,” says founder of the platform, John Berardino. “There are many things to consider to help raise funds for a legitimate need, such as paying for medical bills, food, housing, rent, home repairs, safety, and so on.”According to Berardino, the success of a crowdfunding campaign largely depends on how well a story is told. Often times, summarizing a difficult life situation can be complicated, but with the right tips, this task can become much easier and effective. Some of the insightful tips for crowdfunding include:• Title – must evoke emotions and sound personal to make potential donors stop and read the plea• Backstory – should include an introduction of the host and what they are raising money for. If the crowdfund is for someone else, describe, how you know them to connect with the reader emotionally. It’s also important to describe long-term challenges and, particularly, the turning point when you realized that this person needed help and could not live under the same circumstances anymore.• Needs – explain which resources are needed to address the problem and why, including information about what has been done to help the situation at this stage already. People are more likely to donate if they see that all other resources have been exhausted.• Costs – mention specific expenses needed and what they will be used for, including proof, to help donors feel confident that the money will be used for the intended purpose• Impact – ensure the pitch helps readers understand how their contribution can improve the immediate circumstances of a person who receives the funds. Be transparent, open, and personal so donors can see how they will alleviate a strain on the recipient and their loved ones.• Thank you – always express gratitude and make donors feel appreciated to motivate them to spread the word. Shoutouts via social media can also help to reach more people.• Other tips:o ideally a story should have at least 400 words and information should be split into paragraphs to make it easier to reado as a rule of thumb, a paragraph should have 4-5 sentenceso be sure to double check spelling and grammaro share regular updates to keep donors in the loopo ask for others to help promote the campaigno always choose good, well-lit photos that show who the beneficiary iso include a video for ultimate reach and attract those with a short attention spano include info about how donors can contribute, with a clear step-by-step processFor more information about GiveTaxFree.org, or to start a crowdfunding campaign for someone in need, please visit https://givetaxfree.org/ About GiveTaxFreeOn a mission to help others in need, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization GiveTaxFree.org provides a free, easy, and secure platform for those in need to share their stories.A crowd fundraising platform with a difference, GiveTaxFree is the only site that allows donors in the U.S. to receive tax deductions, having been granted special non-profit status by the IRS.