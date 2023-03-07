Protection from Invisible Threats using AI

The U.S. now knows it is vulnerable to the hidden world of contaminants, pathogens, diseases, and bio-weapons like never before.

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid changed our nation's thinking. The U.S. now knows it is vulnerable to the hidden world of contaminants, pathogens, diseases, and bio-weapons like never before. Cleanliness has increased as the country is more careful about washing hands, preparing food, and keeping workplaces, homes, and public spaces cleaner. People maintain social distance, avoid coughing on other people, and working from home is common. The nation is different. It is not a question of if another flu epidemic, pandemic or biological event will occur, yet when.

At the same time, caring for the environment is stronger than ever. The days of a cavalier approach to pollution are gone. People expect cleaner air, safer cars, organic food without pesticides and think twice before spraying weeds with toxic chemicals to make sure front yards look extra sharp.

Reducing and eliminating pollution and allergens has reached every corner of the country from the largest institutions to everyday people. Given the uncertainly of world affairs, and microbes becoming resistant to anti-biotics, the health of all living organisms including pets should be monitored and if something is found, it must be contained. De3 through AI can provide this health.

What If?

Imagine if there was a way to receive protection from hidden threats. Perhaps, integrated technology and scientific systems could detect, forecast, and eliminate these dangers. This type of system could reduce fear, increase security, save lives and reduce pollution.

Introducing DE3

DE3 is a game-changing AI technology company, who is dedicated to ensuring a cleaner and safer planet by managing threats from the invisible space that people share. Through the use of artificial intelligence, current technology can detect bacteria, algae, and viruses in liquid, soil, and air in real-time. The company is looking to further expand AI capabilities and breakthrough technologies by detecting mold, allergens, contaminants, and smaller viruses, such as Covid-19 while integrating advanced automated solutions to enhance current capabilities and to keep people safe.

Using machine learning, drones, and robots, DE3 is developing systems to evaluate and classify micro-organisms and provides critical data to clients across several industries. Utilizing naturally occurring and environmentally-friendly, rhamnolipid biosurfactants, the company can apply the solution in precise quantities to remediate the toxicity or pollution event.

Rhamnolipid biosurfactants are from living organisms. Nature has given people the solutions to solve environmental and biological issues. The power just needs to be harnessed. The intersection of artificial intelligence with drones and robots to do the heavy lifting and natural, environmental clean-up solutions is here.

Infinite Applications

This systematic approach to contaminant detection and elimination is nearly endless. Imagine protecting vulnerable senior citizens in nursing homes from the multitude of microbes, which can invade their living environments on a daily basis. Animals, such as manatees, face starvation due to pollution harming their food supply. New protection for international airports where contaminants or biological terrorism can be brought to our country from any corner of the globe can occur. Detecting and eliminating pathogens prior to having another pandemic shut down our economy is important. The potential for life-enhancing breakthroughs are vast.

Company

Based in Tampa, FL, the company consists of an experienced team of scientific, mathematical, financial service, engineering, healthcare, military, information technology and marketing professionals, who are using their expertise and harnessing the power of AI to solve immense health and environmental issues. DE3 is led by Keith Louis De Santo, a serial entrepreneur, who has filed over 25 patents with the USPTO and WIPO for artificial intelligence, machine learning, drone, robot and software programs, and bio-surfactant applications. He is the first person to be granted a rhamnolipid biofilm patent from the USPTO, which is at the core of DE3's technology.

The company welcomes discussions from journalists and investors to learn more about this emerging technology and how it can be used to build a cleaner and safer world.