THE EGYPTIAN BANKING INSTITUTE JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR OF RISK GOVERNANCE TRAINING PROGRAMS

The Egyptian Banking Institute signs an agreement with the DCRO Institute to act as an official distributor of its risk governance training programs.

GLOBAL, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that the Egyptian Banking Institute (EBI), the official training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt, has signed an agreement with the DCRO Institute to act as an official distributor of our programs.Nada Awad Rizkallah, the DCRO Institute's Regional Director for the MENA region, stated, “I was very impressed by EBI’s vision of developing the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt through mirroring the latest international banking trends." She continued, "I trust that this new collaboration between the DCRO Institute and EBI will be a valuable addition to their international offerings to cover the latest international banking trends and challenges and will offer C-Suite executives, current and aspiring board members, with unique development programs adapted to the needs of the Banking and Finance Profession, focused on the positive and effective governance of risk-taking and raising their profiles with a specialization in the governance of risk-taking."Plans for the work with EBI include access to online courses and guided study cohort sessions through DCRO Institute programs led by Nada Awad Rizkallah. The goal is to sharpen critical thinking in the boardroom while reviewing realistic business cases, provide better insights on thinking like a director, embrace risks, and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation."We are very happy to see this relationship come to fruition as we hold a deep commitment to bringing the world’s best risk governance educational programs to all parts of the world," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As the official training arm of the Central Bank of Egypt, EBI is placed to have a significant impact on how organizations govern risk and risk-taking in Egypt and other parts of Africa as well."The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types.Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk , which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance . Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governanceare leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.About the DCRO Institute - Learning to embrace risk.SM The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation and the Certificate in Risk Governance. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.About EBI - EBI was established in 1991 by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to act as its official training arm with a vision to be the preferred partner for developing the human capital of the banking ecosystem in Egypt & the lighthouse for banking sector development across strategic African & Arab countries, through mirroring the latest international banking trends. EBI offers state of the art training solutions in areas of banking, management, leadership, information technology & SMEs and a diversified portfolio of assessment services availing assessment tools for the purpose of recruitment, promotion or development. Under the auspices of CBE, EBI provided training services in 44 countries with more than 4000 African trainees and takes pride in its partnership with leading African banking institutes. EBI also conducts a wide range of diversified activities & services to disseminate knowledge on latest industry trends.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org or Nada Awad Rizkallah by e-mail nada.rizkallah@dcroi.org.

