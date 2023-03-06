The Othaside Record Label Launches with New Single "Chase Bags"

The Othaside, rap artist Mic Echo's newly launched record label, debuts his song and video, "Chase Bags," the first in a 11-song album. The project, also titled "The Othaside," is an introspective rap album exploring Mic Echo's journey navigating street life and features his creative lyricism and melodic sound.

The Othaside, rap artist Mic Echo's newly launched record label, debuts his song and video, "Chase Bags," today, the first in a 11-song album. The project, also titled "The Othaside," is an introspective rap album exploring Mic Echo's journey navigating street life and features his creative lyricism and melodic sound. Mic Echo sends a powerful message about internal fortitude and overcoming adversity against challenging odds.

Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in Miami, Florida, the Washington, DC and Maryland area, and Phoenix Arizona; Mic Echo has developed an innovative rap and hip-hop sound that seamlessly blends elements of old-school rap, trap, Southern rap, West Coast rap, and go-go music. Mic Echo creates an energetic and expressive style that captivates listeners from the start. His heavy bass lines and metaphorical melodies are prominent, while his witty rap bars and anecdotes take you on an entertaining adventure.

"I'm excited to be releasing my first single through my own label, The Othaside," said Mic Echo. "Preparation met timing. I got a lot of game and knowledge I want to give back to others who have struggled with hard choices."

Recorded with producers Mike D Exclusive and TreOnTheBeat and featuring an appearance from Arizona rapper Murkemz, "Chase Bags" and "The Othaside" deliver a series of intimate, character-driven vignettes with his often fast-paced, intense vocals. The album grapples with hard-fought life lessons and highlights the full scope of Mic Echo's creativity and mastery of storytelling across rap genres.

Michael Penn founded The Othaside to provide an outlet for rap and hip-hop artists looking for a platform to showcase their sound in a positive, artistry-first environment. The entertainment company supports emerging hip-hop and rap artists to develop their careers and expand to a global audience. With its launch, The Othaside is set to become an avenue for rap music that celebrates originality, authenticity, and storytelling.

"This first project is a true reflection of me and what I'm capable of, and I hope it will inspire others to live fearlessly without limitations," concluded Mic Echo.

"Chase Bags," the debut single, is available now on streaming platforms: Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube, Tidal, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer and more. It is also viewable via Mic Echo's YouTube channel. For more information about Mic Echo and The Othaside, email othasidellc@gmail.com. Follow @Mic.Echo on Instagram and @MicEcho on Twitter and TikTok for real-time updates on tour schedules and new song and video releases.

