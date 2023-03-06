Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries Worth $1.75 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries (France, India, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Madagascar) by Product (Professional, OTC), Platform (Immunoassay, Molecular), Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiac, Urinalysis, Cholesterol), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab) - Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the rapid diagnostics kits market for Indian Ocean region countries is expected to register a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.75 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5418

A rapid diagnostic test (RDT) is a medical diagnostic test that provides diagnostic results expeditiously (within 1 hour). These tests are widely used in hospitals, clinical laboratories, and home care settings for the qualitative and quantitative detection of specific antigens, antibodies, genetic material, or proteins associated with a specific health condition or disease, helping uncover the underlying mechanisms of diseases and enabling doctors and healthcare workers to make crucial medical decisions. The growth of this market is driven by the growing demand for PoC diagnostics, the high prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, the increasing need for rapid decision-making, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, emerging markets are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the rapid diagnostic kits market in Indian Ocean region countries (France, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Réunion, Comoros, Mayotte, and Seychelles).

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries: Future Outlook

The Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries is segmented by Product (Professional Kits and OTC Kits), Platform (Immunoassays, Molecular Detection Tests, and Other Rapid Diagnostic Platforms), Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Cardiac Metabolism Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Hematology Testing, Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing, Urinalysis, Cholesterol Testing, and Other Tests), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care/Self-testing, and Other End Users) and Geography (France, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Réunion, Comoros, Mayotte, and Seychelles). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their key growth strategies in the market.

Based on product, in 2022, the professional kits segment accounted for the larger share of the rapid diagnostic kits market in Indian Ocean region countries. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher preference for PoC testing, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in rapid diagnostics, supporting the high adoption of professional kits. However, the OTC kits segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. OTC kits are generally at-home testing kits used for fertility testing, blood glucose monitoring, cholesterol testing, and infectious and chronic disease testing. With home testing kits, patients can save time and money required for hospital/lab visits, as these tests can be performed at home, and results can be shared with physicians remotely. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for at-home testing, growing awareness about self-testing among the general population, and the increasing prevalence of diseases that require rapid and effective testing.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5418

Based on platform, in 2022, the immunoassays segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid diagnostic kits market in Indian Ocean region countries. However, the molecular detection segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. PCR is crucial in clinical testing, including DNA fingerprinting, detecting bacteria or viruses, and diagnosing genetic disorders. The use of RT-PCR tests grew more than five-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the pre-pandemic period due to their higher reliability and accuracy. The increased popularity and awareness of RT-PCR diagnostic tests in developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Singapore are mainly attributed to the high demand for RT-PCR diagnostic kits for coronavirus infection diagnosis. This increased popularity and awareness are expected to create significant growth opportunities for companies offering RT-PCR rapid diagnostic kits in these countries.

Based on application, in 2022, the infectious diseases testing segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid diagnostic kits market for Indian Ocean region countries. However, the tumor/cancer markers testing segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The burden of cancer is growing, exerting tremendous economic strain on countries. Nearly 70% of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries WHO. The burden of cancer is large in India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Réunion, Comoros, Mayotte, and Seychelles; for example, in 2020, India reported 1,324,413 new cancer cases and this number is projected to reach 1,692,968 by 2030GLOBOCAN. Furthermore, France reported 467,965 new cancer cases and this number is projected to reach 530,863 by 2030 GLOBOCAN. Early detection is very important in reducing mortality, improving the chances of survival, and saving on treatment costs. Various rapid diagnostic kits are used to detect cancer. It is estimated that the demand for rapid diagnostic kits that support cancer testing will grow significantly in the coming years.

Quick Buy – Rapid Diagnostic Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/55055960

Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the rapid diagnostic kits market for Indian Ocean region countries. However, the home care/self-testing segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The home care/self-testing segment includes rapid diagnostic kits that can be directly used by the patient or general population at home with some specific healthcare needs. These kits are simple and easy to use and enable users to monitor themselves. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases (requiring long-term care and frequent monitoring), growing awareness about home care, and the increasing geriatric population are driving the demand for rapid diagnostics in home settings.

Based on Geography, France accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. In France, the population aged 65 years and above is rising rapidly. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the population aged 65 years and above in France is growing at a rate of 2.0% annually. According to the Council of the European Union, in 2019, 63% of the total population aged 65 years and above had at least one chronic disease. Thus, a high prevalence of chronic conditions among the elderly coupled with high access to healthcare services are supporting the largest share of this region.

Some of the key companies operating in the rapid diagnostic kits market for Indian Ocean region countries are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (U.S.), BTNX Inc. (Canada), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rapid-diagnostics-kits-market-for-indian-ocean-region-countries-5418

Scope of the Report

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Product

Professional Kits

OTC Kits

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Platform

Immunoassays

Molecular Detection

Other Rapid Diagnostic Platforms

(Note - Other rapid diagnostic platforms include coagulation tests, glucose monitoring systems, and other rapid diagnostic platforms)

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Application

Infectious Diseases Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Cardiac Metabolism Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Urinalysis

Hematology Testing

Other Tests

(Note - Other tests include drugs of abuse, fecal occult, and coagulation tests)

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care/Self-testing

Other End Users

(Note - Other end users include ambulatory care centers, nursing homes, and public places (airports, hotels, and workplaces)

Rapid Diagnostics Kits Market for Indian Ocean Region Countries, by Geography

France

India

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Madagascar

Mauritius

Reunion

Mayotte

Seychelles

Comoros

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5418

Related Reports

Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits [OTC, Professional], Readers), Platform (Lateral Flow, Serological, PCR), Application (Blood Glucose, Infectious Diseases, Pregnancy, Drugs of Abuse), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/rapid-diagnostics-market-5240

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Systems, Software), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, ISH, INAAT, Sequencing, Microarray), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/molecular-diagnostics-market-5375

Immunoassay Market by Product & Solutions (Immunoassay Kits {ELISA, Rapid Tests}, Immunoassay Analyzers, Software & Services), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassay), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Allergy), End User - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/immunoassay-market-4982

Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Technology (Immunoassay, Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, OTC, PoC), Customer Type — Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/latin-america-in-vitro-diagnostics-IVD-market-5105

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Product (Kits, Readers), Technique (Sandwich, Competitive, Multiplex), Application (Clinical [Pregnancy, Infectious Diseases], Food Safety, Drug Development, Veterinary), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/lateral-flow-assays-market-5165

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/646/rapid-diagnostic-kits-market-for-indian-ocean-region-countries-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research