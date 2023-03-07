Dr. Brummer and HBCU GO Collaborate To Bring Freedom’s Path to Over 100 Black Institutes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned doctor, producer, and entrepreneur is working with the free-streaming digital platform to support HBCUs nationwide.
A disparity has always existed between Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other public and private institutes nationwide. For instance, research shows that in 2014, four Traditionally White Institutions (TWIs) received more grants and contracts than all four-year Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) combined. This issue is not new or unprecedented. Historically, HBCUs were denied government funding for a long time. As a result, these colleges and universities were severely underfunded. Therefore, they would produce fewer alumni with high-paying jobs. Fewer alumni with high-paying jobs meant fewer endowments. This cycle continued to repeat itself.
While HBCUs comprise less than three percent of college institutions, they have accounted for over 80 percent of black judges, 50 percent of black lawyers, and 25 percent of black STEM graduates. It has led many to wonder how much more HBCUs could contribute to the presence of black graduates in these fields with more resources.
Dr. Brummer and HBCU GO are ready to put this sentiment to the test. Dr. Brummer was the co-producer for the award-winning independent film Freedom’s Path. The movie has cultivated significant buzz and fanfare on the film circuit and will release nationwide on February 3rd in AMC and Regal theaters.
As part of Dr. Brummer’s partnership with Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, the Allen Media Group will launch “HBCU GO Give 365”, a community-giving initiative designed to inspire and engage the black community to support HBCUs through fundraising. Dr. Brummer and the film’s director, Britt Smith, will work closely with HBCU GO to promote the initiative by inviting students, alumni, faculty, and other HBCU members to attend screenings of the film nationwide. These screenings will be sponsored by organizations like the Black Millionaires. Each screening will also host Q&A sessions to discuss ideas of financial freedom and financial independence in the black community. In addition, Dr. Brummer and Mr. Smith have pledged that each ticket sold from Freedom Path’s theatrical release will also be given to HBCUs nationwide.
Dr. Brummer shared, “My goal was to give back to the black community by supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide. What better way to support HBCUs than by giving proceeds from the theatrical release of Freedom’s Path to HBCUs? The film’s motif revolves around the African-American community’s tenacity and desire for freedom. It’s a film about free, autonomous Black Americans living in the south during the Civil War and their quest to achieve real freedom. I’m proud to state that our sponsored partners will also help the black community learn more about financial freedom and independence in today’s world at these screenings.”
The film is slated for release on February 3rd, 2023. Those interested in contributing to “HBCU GO Give 365” can learn more via the contact information below.
About Dr. Savoy Brummer
Savoy Brummer is a renowned doctor, producer, and entrepreneur. He grew up in tough circumstances in Arkansas. However, a lifetime of hard work and dedication helped him actualize his potential and reach great heights. Today, Dr. Brummer is an award-winning physician and a renowned entrepreneur. In addition, he’s also quickly becoming one of the most recognizable producers in Hollywood.
Contact Savoy Brummer
Website: https://www.savoybrummer.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavvydoc/?hl=en
Dr. Savoy Brummer
Website: https://www.savoybrummer.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thesavvydoc/?hl=en
