AHF to Protest "Greedy Gilead" for Price Gouging

HIV/AIDS advocates converge at Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston to expose drugmaker's piggish practices

On Tuesday, March 7th, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) advocates will rally at the Boston Marriot Copley Place in protest of Gilead Sciences' ongoing efforts to rack up exorbitant profits while restricting access to lifesaving medications. Tuesday's action outside the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference is the latest in a series of escalating efforts by AHF to draw attention to Gilead's quiet campaign to undermine safety net providers and illegally restrict access to lifesaving HIV and Hepatitis C treatments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005788/en/

Since 2022, AHF has been taking on Gilead Sciences and CEO Daniel O'Day, holding more than 30 protests in multiple cities, including San Francisco, Washington, DC; Miami, FL; and Foster City, CA at the drugmaker's corporate headquarters. AHF also is running full page ads in the San Francisco Chronicle (posted online at https://gilead.org/).

WHAT: Protesting Gilead's Greed WHO: AHF Advocates and Allies WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:15am ET WHERE: Boston Marriot Copley Place 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.7 million people in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005788/en/