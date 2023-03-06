D L DAVIES FOLLOWS UP THE FIRST BOOK OF THE CUAUHTÉMOC SERIES WITH A BANG
Author D L Davies continues the story of the descending eagle with its second book, Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun PriestsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sequel never hurt anybody, especially when the story is worthy of a follow-up. Author D L Davies continues the tale of the descending eagle and releases the second book, Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests.
Published immediately after the first book, Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests starts with the boy’s journey to the City of the Emperors, where he meets the old emperor, followed by a few pirate ships’ destructions, and his becoming an emperor.
Cuauhtémoc, with his charm and courage, upon arriving at his destination, quickly becomes a favorite of the elderly leader. He then marries beautiful young girls and gets promoted to becoming king, advocating for equal love for everyone.
“It aced at foreshadowing the story goal and intrigued me from the very beginning, while what kept me engaged is the way the author framed the hooks in each chapter. Author D L Davies’s trademark style of storytelling and creative thinking is what makes this novel wholesome and sets it apart from other books in this genre,” The Moving Words Review says.
Author D L Davies frequently moved when he was young. This allowed him different kinds of exposure, the same kind of exposure when he was in the army, stationed in Germany. As he went to places physically, he also did mentally, creating stories in his head of different times and places. Fast forward to today, and Cuauhtémoc’s story is available for everyone to read. To read more about his story, Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests is available on Amazon and the author’s website.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube