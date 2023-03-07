BLUETTI EP600 Home Battery: Everything to know about this energy storage system
As a leader in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI has introduced its latest innovation - the EP600 Energy Storage System, a long-awaited whole-house backup power solution. Let's take a closer look at this new arrival.
What is the BLUETTI EP600?
This modular battery system comprises a solar generator - EP600 - and one or more compatible expansion batteries - B500. By storing enough power within the batteries, the EP600 offers an alternative to utility-provided electrical services, aimed at reducing or eliminating reliance on the utility electrical grid, making electricity more affordable, and preparing for unexpected blackouts, emergencies, and other disasters.
How does the EP600 work?
The converter within the solar generator converts direct current (DC) electricity from the solar panels into alternating current (AC), which can be fed into the power grid or used to power devices directly. Surplus energy can be stored for future use or sold to the power company to reduce or eliminate power bills.
How can the EP600 help reduce electricity bills?
The EP600 provides a financially rewarding solution to reduce dependence on the grid and alleviate cost-of-living pressure. With continuous solar power available around the clock, one doesn't have to rely exclusively on the grid. This translates to a positive return on investment over time.
Prioritize power supply to home appliances with free solar energy to offset the daily consumption of utility power during the daytime and store energy when the electricity price is lower to get rid of the higher prices during peak hours. In this case, the EP600 power system can pay for itself in a few years.
Does the EP600 require solar panels?
No, the EP600 can be recharged via utility or clean generator AC input as well, even without any solar panels plugged in. Topping up the EP600 with lower-priced off-peak grid power can also effectively realize energy load shifting to reduce monthly bills.
How long can the EP600 power a house?
One can customize the EP600 according to their needs, as each EP600 supports up to 16 B500 battery modules to reach a total capacity of 79.3kWh. Paired with a reasonably sized residential solar array and enough sunny days, the EP600 can power a household for years without any external power from the grid. Even without solar panels, the EP600 can provide days to weeks of energy in a power outage situation.
Can the EP600 be self-installed? What is the cost of BLUETTI on-site installation service?
Professional installation is required. BLUETTI evaluates one's house conditions and draws up an initial installation plan beforehand. The installation process needs to be performed by a licensed electrician for security purposes. The service fees usually cost between €1500~2500 and may vary due to different installers and other factors. To increase the level of certainty, an installation-included option is available for purchase on BLUETTI's official website. This option entails an additional fee of €1500, bringing the total cost to €11499. By selecting this option, BLUETTI will take care of all installation-related matters.
Is home battery storage right for one?
Absolutely! The EP600 energy storage system provides a game-changing way to make green energy easily accessible while reducing carbon footprints on our planet. One can now achieve energy self-sufficiency by managing power consumption and saving money with ease. BLUETTI equips the EP600 system with a 6000VA bi-directional inverter for continuous AC power to take care of all heavy-duty home appliances with ease, such as kettles, electric hammers, and more.
Lifespan and Warranty
BLUETTI features ultra-safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells in the EP600 power system, which offer over 5000 charge cycles before the overall capacity drops to 80%. This is 4-6 times longer than those with lithium-ion (aka. NCA/NCM) batteries and can run a home for over 10 years with one cycle per day. The EP600 also comes with a worry-free 10-year warranty, which allows increased peace of mind on the journey towards power independence.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has always strived to stay true to a sustainable future by providing green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for homes and the world.
