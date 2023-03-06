LLEWELLYN THE FIT FOODIE BECOMES A CERTIFIED PERSONAL TRAINER AND ESTABLISHES HIMSELF AS THE OVER 40 GURU

Becoming a certified personal trainer is a testament to my dedication to helping people live healthier lives. I'm excited to use my new skills to empower adults to achieve their fitness goals and live their best lives.

Renowned health and wellness expert Llewellyn the Fit Foodie becomes a certified personal trainer, specializing in personalized coaching for adults!

Becoming a certified personal trainer is a testament to my dedication to helping people live healthier lives. I'm excited to use my new skills to empower adults to achieve their fitness goals.” — Llewellyn the Fit Foodie

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Llewellyn the Fit Foodie, the renowned health and wellness expert, has announced that he has become a certified personal trainer with CPR credentials, furthering his dedication to helping adults achieve their fitness goals. Llewellyn the Fit Foodie's incredible weight loss journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has inspired countless individuals to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

Through bodyweight exercises and healthy eating, Llewellyn lost an impressive 170 pounds, proving that anyone can achieve their fitness goals with dedication and hard work. He has since used his experience to motivate others to prioritize their health, showing that even in difficult times, it's possible to make positive changes to one's lifestyle. Llewellyn's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and serves as an inspiration to adults looking to achieve their own fitness goals.

With his new credentials, Llewellyn has solidified himself as the Over 40 Guru for adult health, specializing in providing personalized coaching and guidance for those looking to improve their health and fitness as they age.

With over two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry, Llewellyn has become a trusted authority in the field of nutrition, fitness, and wellness. His passion for healthy living and his desire to help others achieve their goals has been the driving force behind his success, and his certification as a personal trainer is a testament to his continued dedication to his craft.

“Becoming a certified personal trainer has been a long-time goal of mine, and I am thrilled to have finally achieved it,” said Llewellyn. “I am excited to use my new skills and knowledge to help even more people achieve their fitness goals and improve their overall health and wellness.”

Llewellyn’s journey to becoming a certified personal trainer began in his early twenties when he first discovered his passion for healthy living after his career as an All-American football player ended with an injury. As a young (19 yrs old) Dad and family chef, Llewellyn realized that he had a unique opportunity to create delicious and nutritious meals that would help people achieve their health goals. He started to share his recipes and tips on social media and soon gained a large following of people who were inspired by his healthy lifestyle.

Over the years, Llewellyn’s passion for health and wellness has only grown stronger. He has worked with countless clients, helping them achieve their fitness goals through personalized coaching and guidance. His focus on helping adults over 40 has become a particular area of expertise, as he understands the unique challenges and opportunities that come with aging. "I was over 445 lbs and after a breakdown over Gummi bears at 45, I knew I had to change." say's Llewellyn about his breaking point and an eventual path to a healthier lifestyle.

Llewellyn’s approach to health and fitness is holistic, focusing not just on exercise and nutrition, but also on stress management, sleep, and overall wellness. He believes that true health and wellness come from a balanced lifestyle based on fun, and his coaching and guidance reflect this philosophy.

For adults seeking motivation, fitness coaching, and health guidance, Llewellyn is the go-to expert. His certification as a personal trainer only further cements his position as a leader in the health and wellness industry, and his personalized coaching and guidance can help anyone achieve their fitness goals.

“Whether you’re looking to lose weight, build muscle, or simply improve your overall health and wellness, I am here to help,” said Llewellyn. “I believe that everyone has the potential to live a healthy, vibrant life, and I am dedicated to helping my clients achieve that.”

To learn more about Llewellyn the Fit Foodie and his personalized coaching and guidance, visit his website at www.llewellynthefitfoodie.com

Media Contact:

Ericka Gosha

llfitfoodie@gmail.com

(559) 512-7116

Learn More about LLTFF:

Are you an adult looking to improve your health and fitness? Look no further than Llewellyn the Fit Foodie, the Over 40 Guru for adult health. With his certification as a personal trainer and over two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry, Llewellyn can provide the personalized coaching and guidance you need to achieve your fitness goals. Visit www.llewellynthefitfoodie.com to learn more.