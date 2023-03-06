Gray Releases Its First ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report, which covers calendar year 2022, describes Gray’s progress in many areas with focuses on our people, social impact, sustainable business operations, and responsible business practices.



“Content, communities, and culture define Gray Television,” explained Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. “The hallmark of our business is delivering unbiased news and information, supporting our local communities, and fostering strong culture everywhere we operate. Through our first ESG Report, we illustrate how these long-standing commitments align with and support accepted frameworks through which responsible companies enhance the well-being of all stakeholders.”

The ESG Report explains Gray’s commitment to corporate governance and media ethics beginning with Board committee oversight of our ESG practices and procedures. It also highlights the company’s investments in necessary local journalism, award-winning investigative projects, community support, employee development, and expanding diversity in content, employment, and opportunities.

With the support of the Board of Directors, Gray looks forward to expanding on the progress captured in this first report as we continue to improve our content, strengthen our commitment to our local communities, and foster a strong culture in every workplace.

Click here to read the report.

About Gray:



Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

