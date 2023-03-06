Cakes and Pastries Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Demand, Forecast, Business Opportunity and Outlook by 2027

The cakes and pastries market to reach US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cakes and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global cakes and pastries market reached a value of US$ 130.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

Cakes and pastries are sweet baked goods that are typically made from a combination of flour, sugar, eggs, butter, and other ingredients, such as fruits, nuts, and chocolate. Cakes are usually larger and can be layered, while pastries are smaller and often flakier. Both are often consumed as desserts or as a treat with coffee or tea. They can be found in various shapes, sizes, and flavors, including classic options like vanilla or chocolate, as well as more unique flavors like matcha or salted caramel. Cakes and pastries can be made at home or purchased from bakeries and specialty shops.

Global Cakes and Pastries Market Trends:

The increasing demand for cakes and pastries as desserts post meals during dine-out and weekend parties across the globe represents a significant factor driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising popularity of celebrating different special occasions and success through cake cutting is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the easy product availability at various online and offline retail stores at affordable price points is another factor inducing the market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of cakes and pastries as convenient and portable snack options, along with increasing consumer spending capacities is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Cakes and Pastries Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global cakes and pastries market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Finsbury

Flowers Foods

Grupo Bimbo

American Baking Company

Britannia

Euro Cakes

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Yamazaki Baking

Aryzta

Mulino Bianco

Edeka

Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies

BreadTalk Group Limited.



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Artisanal Bakery Products

In-store Bakery Products



Breakup by Type:

Cakes

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Pastries

Sweet Pies



Breakup by Sector:



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Super Markets and Hyper Markets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online Stores

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



