Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Landscape & Construction Supplies LLC

Core & Main Inc. CNM, a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Landscape & Construction Supplies LLC, a full-service provider of geosynthetics products, with two locations in the Chicago metropolitan area.

"The acquisition of Landscape & Construction Supplies allows Core & Main to expand our existing geosynthetics and erosion control product offering to our customers in the upper Midwest through the expertise and experience of this established and well-regarded company," said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Since opening in 2004, Landscape & Construction Supplies built a reputation for being a quality producer of silt fence and a reliable supplier of geosynthetics, erosion control products and drainage materials. They serve customers in more than 15 states with quality services and products.

"We are pleased to welcome the Landscape & Construction Supplies associates into the Core & Main family," said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main. "Their team's breadth of knowledge and strong local relationships will strengthen our ability to serve our combined customer base in the region."

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers with local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main's 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

