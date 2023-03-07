THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY EXTENDS SUBMISSION DEADLINE FOR THE ROTHBLATT SPACE SETTLEMENT BUSINESS PLAN COMPETITION
Space Settlement Business Plan Contest Deadline Extended to March 17, 2023
I encourage anyone with a profound idea for a business that will, in some way, support the future of human communities in space to enter the competition.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society is extending the final deadline for the Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Business Plan Competition through March 17, 2023. This annual event consists of three awards of $16,000, $10,000, and $6,000 USD for the best business plans that reflect Dr. Rothblatt’s vision for space settlement.
— Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief, Ad Astra magazine for the NSS
Dr. Rothblatt has been a pioneer in satellite communications, founding the Sirius XM radio network in 1990. She later became the chairwoman and CEO of United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company devoted to prolonging human life. Her trailblazing work in organ replacement has saved countless lives and will be a key technology in creating sustainable communities in space. Her vision for space settlement is vast, encompassing the next century of human migration into space.
The Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in our Lifetime Business Plan Competition is open to anyone, of any age, anywhere on Earth (local laws and restrictions may apply). Those wishing to enter must create a compelling business plan that will help to enable some aspect or increment of space settlement. See more at spacebizplan.nss.org. Two informative presentations by Dr. Rothblatt can be viewed there that should guide the creation of your business plan. The extended deadline for submissions is March 17, 2023. All business plan submissions should be made in PDF format.
“This is a great opportunity for someone with new ideas about creating a business that supports space settlement, and we hope to see some remarkable new entries,” said Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine, the NSS’s official publication. “Martine is an incredible person—one of a small number I can call a true visionary—and her concepts for the future of humanity are truly inspiring. Thanks again to Martine for supporting this endeavor, and I encourage anyone with a profound idea for a business that will, in some way, support the future of human communities in space to enter the competition.”
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
