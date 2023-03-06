Orion Governance and Ignition Signed an OEM and VAR Agreement to Help Enterprises Solve Their Data Management Challenges

Leveraging the power of the Data Vault 2.0 methodology, this partnership will reduce the time it takes for organizations to utilize their data to the fullest potential

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Governance, a leader in Metadata Management solutions and the provider of the Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), announced today it has signed a partnership agreement with Ignition, a leading provider of solutions and services to help organizations manage information better, using the power of the Data Vault 2.0 methodology. This partnership is two folded. First, Ignition will integrate Orion’s EIIG with Ignition’s IRiS solution as its core data governance capability. Secondly, Ignition will promote the EIIG solution as a value-added reseller to enable enterprises to tackle their most challenging data management problems.

“Orion is excited to partner with Ignition. As part of the IRiS Data Vault 2.0 automation platform, EIIG will help accelerate time for enterprises to transform their information into their most powerful assets. EIIG will further broaden Ignition’s consulting service offerings with its extensive data fabric features ranging from data catalog, data lineage, active metadata, and metadata analytics. We will also work together to leverage Ignition’s leadership in the Data Vault community to showcase EIIG’s data governance and security capabilities to the Data Vault practitioners and customers,” said Niu Bai, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Orion Governance.

“We are looking forward to our partnership with Orion Governance. Orion and Ignition share the same passion for helping our clients realize the incredible new possibilities of an age powered by information,” says Julien Redmond, CEO of Ignition. “With EIIG, we can better serve our customers with a trusted and business ready data foundation and empower teams across their business to surface insight, build better applications, and innovate faster than ever before.”

About Orion Governance

Orion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) is a vendor/technology agnostic platform that provides the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time. Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom , manufacturing and information technology. Key use cases include cloud migration/modernization, automated data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization. Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany and India. www.oriongovernance.com

About Ignition

Ignition is a leading provider of education, guidance and expert services to help organizations manage information better, using the power of the Data Vault 2.0 methodology. Through the prudent application of the Data Vault 2.0 methodology, as well as Data Vault training and guidance, Ignition helps organizations realize the incredible new possibilities of an age powered by information. Ignition offers services and solutions to optimize and innovate enterprises’ Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Science, Data Ops and Data Management.

www.ignition-data.com

Nancy Chou Orion Governance 408-666-9230 nancy.chou@orionic.com Richard Harris Ignition +61 401166780 Richard.harris@ignition-data.com