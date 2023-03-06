Pool Corporation to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, La., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Melanie M. Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 420 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

