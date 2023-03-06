Amplify Energy to Attend the 2023 Roth Capital Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be attending the 35th Annual Roth Capital Conference on Monday, March 13th at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Hotel in Dana Point, CA.

Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Martyn Willsher – President and Chief Executive Officer
(832) 219-9047
martyn.willsher@amplifyenergy.com


