Amarin Announces Board Departures

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER. N.J., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) (“Amarin” or the “Company”) today announced that, in the interest of the Company to avoid further proxy contests, all seven independent non-Sarissa board members: Adam Berger, Erin Enright, Geraldine Murphy, Kristine Peterson, Dr. Murray Stewart, Jan van Heek and Alfonso “Chito” Zulueta will resign from the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The departing members of the Amarin Board issued the following statement:

Following the 2023 Special Meeting of Shareholders, we have made the decision to resign from the Amarin Board. Amarin shareholders have strongly backed Sarissa and its slate of directors, and we are stepping down to allow Sarissa, as it has requested, to gain immediate control of the Company. We continue to believe in Amarin’s value potential, and are confident we leave the Company with a strong leadership and management team. We wish the new Sarissa directors good luck as they attempt to realize additional shareholder value.

