Akso Health Group Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Stockholders' Equity Deficiency

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) ("Akso Health" the "Company" or “we”), today announced that on February 28, 2023, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) (the "Nasdaq Listing Rules"). The Nasdaq Listing Rules requires listed companies to maintain stockholders' equity of at least $10 million. The Company's Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2023 reported stockholders’ equity of approximately $9.9 million as of September 30, 2022, which is below the minimum stockholders' equity required for continued listing pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ADSs on Nasdaq. Nasdaq has provided the Company with 45 calendar days, or until April 14, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity standard. The Company will be working with its advisors to submit a plan of compliance, that if accepted by Nasdaq, can grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the notification letter, or until August 27, 2023.

The Company, by filing this press release, discloses its receipt of the notification from Nasdaq in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG), formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., operates a social e-commerce platform in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products. Since the end of 2021, the Company also started exploring the healthcare equipment and product trading and related healthcare services business.

