Packaging box companies to Watch - Here's a list of Leading Paperbox Manufacturing Companies in USA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The paper box industry refers to the sector of the economy that is involved in the manufacturing and production of paper boxes, packaging materials, and other paper-based products. The industry is an important part of the larger packaging industry, which is estimated to be worth over $900 billion globally.

Paper boxes are a versatile and widely used form of packaging, and they come in many different shapes, sizes, and types, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons, paper bags, and more. The paper box industry serves a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, e-commerce, and others. We did research and compiled a list of ten paper box manufacturing companies in the USA:

Midvale Paper Box Company, Inc.: Midvale Paperbox is a manufacturer of custom packaging, business card boxes, letterhead boxes, stay flat mailers and envelop boxes based in PA, USA. The company has been in operation for over 40 years and specializes in creating custom packaging solutions for a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. They can create custom packaging solutions tailored to specific product needs and offer a variety of printing options to create eye-catching designs that help products stand out on store shelves. Overall, Midvale Paper Box is known for their quality products and excellent customer service. They work closely with clients to ensure their packaging needs are met and provide timely and reliable delivery of their products.

International Paper: This company is one of the largest paper and packaging companies in the world, with headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. They produce a variety of paperboard and cardboard packaging, including folding cartons, corrugated boxes, and paper bags.

WestRock: WestRock is a packaging company based in Atlanta, Georgia, that manufactures paperboard and corrugated packaging. They offer a wide range of packaging solutions for various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods.

Georgia-Pacific: Georgia-Pacific is a paper and pulp company based in Atlanta, Georgia, that produces a variety of packaging products, including folding cartons, corrugated boxes, and paper bags.

Packaging Corporation of America: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a packaging and container company based in Lake Forest, Illinois. They specialize in producing corrugated packaging products for various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

Smurfit Kappa: Smurfit Kappa is a packaging and paper company with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, but with locations in the USA as well. They produce a wide range of packaging products, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and bags.

KapStone: KapStone is a paper and packaging company based in Northbrook, Illinois, that produces a variety of packaging products, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and bags. They also provide packaging design services and supply chain solutions.

Pratt Industries: Pratt Industries is a privately-owned packaging and paper company based in Conyers, Georgia. They produce corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and paper bags, as well as providing recycling and waste management services.

Boise Paper: Boise Paper is a paper and packaging company based in Lake Forest, Illinois, that produces a variety of packaging products, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and bags. They also provide paper and pulp products for various industries.

RockTenn: RockTenn is a packaging solutions provider based in Norcross, Georgia. They produce a variety of packaging products, including corrugated boxes, folding cartons, and bags, and also offer packaging design and supply chain management services.

The paper box industry is characterized by intense competition, with many companies vying for market share in a crowded field. Companies in the industry must stay innovative and keep up with the latest trends and technologies to remain competitive. This includes investments in automation and digitalization to improve production efficiency and reduce costs.

