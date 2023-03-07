Over 40% of Talent Leaders in Tech Set Sights on Efficiency and Automation, According to GoodTime Survey
Amid Layoffs & Mental Health Concerns, Over 40% of Hiring Leaders Seek Automation, Efficiency, and Personalization to Navigate Economic and Business Uncertainty
We feel the pain that the tech sector is facing in this hiring climate. TA teams must improve efficiency and automate while creating a more bespoke candidate experience that sticks with top talent.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After surveying 531 talent acquisition leaders across sectors for its 2023 Hiring Insights Report, today GoodTime released the report’s technology edition, featuring sector-specific insights. Based on responses from 103 talent acquisition (TA) leaders in tech, the report highlights the challenges tech hiring leaders face in a tenuous economy and explores changes companies are making to weather the storm.
— Ahryun Moon, co-founder and Head of Company Strategy for GoodTime
The high-level findings from the 2023 Hiring Insights Report, Technology Edition, include:
Only 52% of hiring goals were met by tech hiring teams in 2022
34% of subjects reported mental health and wellness concerns as a top challenge last year
A whopping 57% of subjects reported layoffs; 22% reported a reduction in force of 20% or more
46% of respondents will increase personalization in the hiring process in the coming year
Over 40% of TA leaders look to improve hiring efficiency and automation in 2023
Economy hit tech TA teams especially hard
The report paints a stark picture of challenges endured by tech TA leaders over the past twelve months, with 34% of respondents citing mental health concerns as a top challenge. Adapting to a remote interview process (30%) and resume-skill mismatch (28%) took second and third place as the biggest challenges faced. In today’s economy, TA leaders must manage company expectations with reductions in force while being empathetic to employee burnout and navigating an ever-changing remote or hybrid interview process.
Efficiency and automation a top focus
Looking ahead, hiring leaders know that efficiency and automation are needed to deliver against hiring goals with less budget and fewer people. Hiring hurdles anticipated over the next 12 months include candidates withdrawing from the hiring process (30%) and parental work-life balance (27%), as candidates are only too ready to drop out of an inefficient process that doesn’t fulfill their expectations. A slow-moving, impersonal process that leaves candidates guessing is no longer an option for TA teams in tech to remain competitive.
"We feel the pain that the tech sector is facing in this hiring climate,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO of GoodTime. "TA teams must improve efficiency and automate while creating a more bespoke candidate experience that sticks with top talent. Understanding challenges and opportunities, both past and present, helps hiring leaders to understand how best to set themselves up for future success."
To access the full report, visit here.
