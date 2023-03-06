Operation Gratitude Celebrating 20 Years of Care Packages to Our Nation’s Military, Veterans, and First Responders

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I’m going back over there. I know I won’t make it back this time, but it really doesn’t matter because no one would even care.” Those are the words that inspired Carolyn Blashek to found Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit celebrating 20 years of providing Care Packages to our Nation’s Military, Veterans, and First Responders. To date, the organization has impacted 3.8 million people who stepped forward to serve. The total volume of the contents from those Care Packages totals 21 million pounds, the equivalent of 636 F-16 jets. As part of Operation Gratitude’s Deployed Troop program, Care Packages have been sent to Service Members deployed to over 50 countries and troops stationed on over 80 Naval Ships.

“I just wanted to extend a huge, sincere thank you for the amazing care packages our squadron just received today. Your unbelievable kindness and selfless volunteerism has brought a smile to the face of 123 Sailors in the middle of a long, difficult deployment.” - AM1(AW) J.L. Donaldson.

Every Operation Gratitude Care Package contains snacks, personal care and hygiene products, and handmade items crafted by Volunteers as part of the organization’s worldwide Handmade with Love program. A cherished item included in every Care Package are handwritten letters from grateful Americans nationwide.



In celebration of 20 years, Operation Gratitude is hosting assemblies across the country and throughout the year, beginning with a kickoff celebration on March 18 in Los Angeles where Volunteers will assemble 5,000 Care Packages for Deployed Troops. The organization will continue to host assemblies with a buildup to a birthday event on December 9, 2023 to celebrate 20 years and more.

“‘I’m going back over there. I know I won’t make it back this time, but it really doesn’t matter because no one would even care.’ It’s been 20 years, and these words are as powerful as they ever were! They were spoken by a distraught soldier to our founder, Carolyn, a volunteer working in an airport military lounge, and they inspired what has become an amazing journey to honor all those who've raised their hand to serve. And, for 20 years, grateful Americans have been doing just that with Operation Gratitude! We are so proud and excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Operation Gratitude with everyone who has and will join us on this enduring journey to say thank you to those who've raised their hand to serve.” - James Johnson, Major General, U.S. Air Force (RET.), CEO, Operation Gratitude.

Operation Gratitude is a nonprofit dedicated to providing people nationwide opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of Military, Veterans, and First Responders. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has encouraged millions of Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism, in turn lifting the spirits of more than 3.8 million Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say “Thank You” to all who serve our amazing country. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com.

