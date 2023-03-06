SIR Foundation Receives Major Gift to Support Research Grants and Panel on Uterine Health

PHOENIX, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Foundation announced a major gift from John Lipman, MD, FSIR, of Atlanta, that will propel uterine fibroid research forward. This gift will support four years of funding for SIR Foundation's newly announced Dr. Scott C. Goodwin Uterine Artery Embolization Grant and five years of funding for the Dr. James B. Spies Global Summit on Uterine Fibroid and Adenomyosis Research. The announcement was made at the SIR Foundation Gala on March 5 during the SIR 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting.

The Dr. Scott C. Goodwin Uterine Artery Embolization Grant is focused on advancing uterine fibroid and uterine artery embolization research and will launch in October 2023. The first Dr. James B. Spies Global Summit on Uterine Fibroid and Adenomyosis Research will be hosted in June 2023.

"Research into uterine fibroids and adenomyosis and the minimally invasive treatments that can address these conditions, such as uterine artery embolization, are invaluable in providing care to women," said SIR Foundation Board Chair Theresa M. Caridi, MD, FSIR. "We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Lipman for his personal commitment to advancing the future of interventional radiology for patients and our colleagues in all practice settings."

Scott C. Goodwin, MD, FSIR, and James B. Spies, MD, FSIR, are highly regarded pioneers of uterine fibroid research, having led the SIR Foundation's Fibroid Registry, the largest collection of data on uterine fibroids, and conducted foundational research into uterine artery embolization. Dr. Goodwin and Dr. Spies are long-term members of the SIR, having each served as SIR president, as well as members of SIR Foundation's leadership.

Dr. Lipman is a widely recognized expert on uterine fibroids and uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), having performed more than 10,000 UFE treatments throughout his career. Since 2015, he has served as founder and medical director of the Atlanta Fibroid Center, a renowned outpatient medical center treating patients from around Atlanta, the United States and world. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Lipman is an active public speaker and advocate, delivering regular lectures and making media appearances to ensure more widespread knowledge about uterine fibroids among both medical and general audiences.

"Dr. Goodwin and Dr. Spies have had a lasting and transformative impact on research into uterine fibroids and the safe and effective procedure of uterine artery embolization," said Dr. Lipman. "I am inspired by their decades-long service as physicians, researchers, educators and advocates, and grateful to have this opportunity to support ongoing research into this historically underfunded area of care afflicting historically underserved women in particular."

About the Society of Interventional Radiology Foundation

SIR Foundation fosters research and education in interventional radiology for the purposes of advancing scientific knowledge, increasing the number of skilled investigators in interventional radiology and developing innovative therapies that lead to improved patient care and quality of life. For more than 30 years, SIR Foundation has made grants and conducted research panels, driving research and innovation to build the future of interventional radiology and support promising interventional research. Visit sirfoundation.org.

About the Society of Interventional Radiology

The Society of Interventional Radiology is a nonprofit, professional medical society representing more than 8,000 practicing interventional radiology physicians, trainees, scientists and clinical associates, dedicated to improving patient care through the limitless potential of image-guided therapies. SIR's members work in a variety of settings and at different professional levels—from medical students and residents to university faculty and private practice physicians. Visit sirweb.org.

The Society of Interventional Radiology is holding its Annual Scientific Meeting March 4–9, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Visit sirmeeting.org.

