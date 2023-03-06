Pree Release: Online Rally for Palestine

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) to hold an online Rally for Palestine on Tuesday March 7 th in response to the increasing intensity of repression of Palestinians by Israel’s far right extremist government

Rally will hear from Palestinian speakers from inside Palestine and from UK speakers who will address the inadequacy of the UK response, including John McDonnell MP and Trade Union leaders

PSC is reaffirming the need for an end to the complicity of the UK Government, public bodies and companies with Israel’s imposition of apartheid on Palestinians

Israel’s far right Government is increasing the intensity of its assaults on Palestinians and the deprivation of their rights. In 2023 to date, over 60 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem – a 5 fold increase on the same period in 2022. Over 120 Palestinians have been injured with live ammunition.

Last week a mob of settlers attacked the village of Huwara, torching homes, cars and injuring more than 350 Palestinians. In the aftermath of this event, Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Finance Minister given responsibility for civilian affairs in the West Bank, called for the Israeli state to “erase” the village and not leave it to “private individuals.”

The Israeli Government, elected on a platform of proceeding with the de jure annexation of the West Bank, has announced plans to build another 7000 illegal settlement units in violation of international law. Despite calls from the international community, including the UK Government to reverse these plans, Benjamin Netanyahu has announced he intends to proceed.

Israel is being granted immunity to continue with these assaults on the rights of Palestinians. The PSC rally will reassert calls for the UK government, public bodies and companies like Puma and Barclays Bank to end their complicity with Israel’s violations of international law and human rights.

The rally will hear from leading commentators and political figures including,

Jalal Abukhater, Palestinian Writer and Activist from Jerusalem

Mustafa Barghouti, Leader, Palestinian National Initiative

Gail Cartmail, Assistant General Secretary, Unite the Union

John McDonnell MP, former Shadow Chancellor, Labour Party

Louise Atkinson, President NEU

Jess Barnard, Labour Party NEC

Ronan Burtenshaw, Editor, Tribune

Ben Jamal PSC Director who will be speaking to the rally said:

“Israel’s far right government is acting with impunity, with Minsters feeling emboldened to publicly call for the further ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their homes and the destruction of entire villages. We call on the UK government to employ sanctions beginning with an end to the arms trade with Israel, on public bodies to disinvest from companies supporting Israel’s system of apartheid, and for a public boycott of companies like Barclays and Puma until they end their complicity.”

Register for this online event: https://tinyurl.com/4jrjmbzc

Event on Tuesday March 7th 6.30pm GMT