Quantifi Photonics Unveils O-Band Coherent Receiver & VISIQ Software to Support Intel's O-Band Demonstration at OFC 2023
Quantifi Photonics IQRX O-band optical coherent receiver and VISIQ coherent signal analysis software
A demonstration of Intel’s coherent transmitter using Quantifi Photonics’ new IQRX and VISIQ software will be hosted by Intel at booth 2901 at OFC 2023.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantifi Photonics, a leader in coherent optical modulation test and measurement, has announced a new O-band IQRX coherent optical receiver and a preview of VISIQ™ coherent signal analysis software at OFC 2023.
The new products enable the testing and validation of next-gen coherent optical technology such as Intel’s silicon photonics-based coherent photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for datacenter interconnection. A demonstration of Intel’s coherent transmitter using Quantifi Photonics’ new IQRX and VISIQ software will be hosted by Intel at booth 2901 at OFC 2023.
Inter-datacenter coherent optical technology is proposed as a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to current intensity-modulation direct detect (IMDD) technology for distances up to 120 km due to its inherent bandwidth-distance efficiency. As an industry leader in silicon photonics technology for data center applications, Intel is now developing coherent optics to deliver further cost reductions and power efficiency in short haul Data Center Interconnects.
Iannick Monfils, CTO of Quantifi Photonics says, “As a company with a long history in coherent modulation test and measurement, we’re excited to support the on-going development of coherent optical transmission standards. VISIQ and the O-band IQRX coherent optical receiver, as well as our existing IQTX coherent transmitter and coherent Optical Modulation Analyzer (OMA) are designed to enable market leaders such as Intel to bring new coherent technologies to market, which is projected to grow significantly in the next five years. Quantifi Photonics is ready and committed to support 400ZR, 800ZR and other emerging coherent optical standards with our advanced test solutions.”
“Having access to innovative test and measurement solutions such as Quantifi Photonics’ O-band IQRX coherent optical receiver and VISIQ coherent signal analysis software enabled Intel to validate our silicon photonics coherent optical transmitter PIC quickly and efficiently”, says Scott Schube, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development in Intel’s Silicon Photonics Products Division. “Coherent optical communication is going to play a more dominant role in datacenter interconnection, and Intel’s proven high-volume silicon photonics platform is well-suited for these applications. Time-to-market is everything, and timely test and measurement solutions can provide a competitive edge.”
The new IQRX-1005 is the first coherent receiver to enable coherent signal testing in the O-band, a new frontier for coherent optical modulation which is typically reserved for long-haul telecom applications. VISIQ, Quantifi Photonics’ new OMA analysis software, has been designed to significantly improve the user-experience and efficiency of coherent modulation analysis by optimizing critical test flows and speeding up time-to-market. It offers drag-and-drop DSP nodes and full visibility of the DSP sequence to reduce configuration errors, supports enhanced DSP with multi-iteration adaptive equalizers to test over a wider range of boundaries, as well as automatic system deskew for faster and accurate measurements. VISIQ also offers a cost-effective software upgrade path for existing coherent signal analysis test systems as it interfaces with most real-time oscilloscopes.
Quantifi Photonics will show their new products at booth 4511 at OFC 2023 alongside its broad selection of photonics test and measurement solutions, such as tunable lasers, optical spectrum analyzers, and polarization controllers.
About Quantifi Photonics
Quantifi Photonics designs and manufactures test and measurement equipment for R&D engineers and manufacturers. It provides general purpose photonic test solutions such as lasers, optical spectrum analyzers, and power meters, and specializes in testing Silicon Photonics, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and pluggable transceivers. Quantifi Photonics products are used to test Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs), optical engines and pluggable optical transceivers, and are optimized for high density, high channel count applications in manufacturing environments. The company also offers unique solutions for Coherent Optical Communications, Photon Doppler Velocimetry, and Optical Pulse Analysis. Discover more at www.quantifiphotonics.com.
About Intel
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.
