University Games Collars Cat Kid License from MerryMakers

New Cat Kid Comic Club license for games is added to the currently successful University Games Dog Man games license from MerryMakers
Cat Kid Comic Club is a rapidly rising star property and it’s our pleasure to add to our working relationship with Dav Pilkey and MerryMakers to deliver Cat Kid to kids in fun new games.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University Games today announced a new licensing deal negotiated by MerryMakers, Inc. for Dav Pilkey’s Cat Kid Comic Club, and an extension of the company’s license for the popular Dog Man property.
— Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games
University Games gains the game category license for Cat Kid Comic Club, a spin off character from author Dav Pilkey’s phenomenally popular Dog Man book series.
Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said, “Cat Kid Comic Club is a rapidly rising star property and it’s our pleasure to add to our working relationship with Dav Pilkey and MerryMakers to deliver Cat Kid to kids in fun new games.”
As evidenced by University Games’ successful Dog Man games, where the company adds new games based on Dav Pilkey’s original character and new book themes each year, Cat Kid is a cool new addition to the company’s children’s game line.
Clair Frederick, President of MerryMakers said, “University Games has been a fabulous partner for Dog Man games and puzzles since we launched the licensing program in 2019, with UG offering ever more fun and creative product each year. The original board game, Dog Man Attack of the Fleas, came out with a bang, and the subsequent Flip-O-Rama and Hot Dog Card Game capture the exuberant playfulness found in Dav Pilkey’s wildly popular graphic novels. Everyone loves the lenticular puzzles, too, since the Dog Man characters embody the power of transformation. We’re thrilled the program will expand this year with games based on the CAT KID COMIC CLUB series.”
This Fall, University Games’ new Cat Kid Comic Club Game ($17 for 2-4 players ages 6+) will debut at retail along with the new Dog Man 20,000 Fleas Under the Sea Game ($21 for 2-4 players ages 6+). The new games join the hot-selling Dog Man Flip-O-Rama Game, Dog Man Attack of the Fleas Game, and Dog Man The Hot Dog Card Game, among other University Games’ Dog Man games and puzzles.
About MerryMakers: MERRYMAKERS, INC. proudly represents Dav Pilkey’s DOG MAN and CAT KID, James Dean and Kimberly Dean’s PETE THE CAT, Raul the Third’s !WORLD OF VAMOS!, Alyssa Satin Capucilli and Pat Schories’s BISCUIT THE PERFECT PUPPY, and other literary properties for merchandising in all categories. In addition, since 1994, MERRYMAKERS has designed, manufactured, and distributed a literacy-focused gift and toy line based on bestselling and classic children’s books. Carefully constructed from high-quality materials, the line is designed to inspire years of imaginative play. For more information, see www.merrymakersinc.com.
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
