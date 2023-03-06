PartsBase Announces Next Gen Transactional Marketplace for Aviation Industry, Integrating with 7,400 member PartsBase Community – Billions of Dollars of Aircraft and Aerospace Parts Transactions Anticipated on PartStore 2.0

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartsBase, the industry leading Aerospace and Defense Community of 7,400 companies, announces a new transactional marketplace, PartStore 2.0. The new PartStore 2.0 has been completely reimagined as the industry's first transactional marketplace which undertook a multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment into technology.



The new PartStore 2.0 builds upon the immense community footprint of the PartsBase family of brands by introducing a true E-commerce experience. Many large OEM's and Aviation Distributors are migrating their inventory, images, and pricing to the new platform.

"The new PartStore creates an online platform for the aviation industry to buy and sell parts in a transactional way," says Rodrigo Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of PartsBase. "PartsBase completely overhauled and revamped the way Buyers and Sellers engage and launched a much-needed digital channel to add to the experience of our customers and vendor partners."

PartStore 2.0 is powered by Oro Inc., the leading B2B Ecommerce platform for the modern purchasing experience. Oro works in the background to drive the new functionality of the marketplace, allowing our customers to manage their inventories and orders in real time. Additionally, customers can take advantage of matrix ordering, so they can purchase multiple vendor inventories in a single shopping cart, a first for the Aviation industry.

"Along with these innovative solutions, buyers can checkout utilizing a secure transaction and sellers are issued sales orders, all via the PartStore," added Garcia.

Additional notable features of the PartStore include expanded data fields, images, as well as extended shipping options. The platform is configurable, meaning additional transactional services can be easily implemented. Example future expandability into payment services (including credit lines), shipping enhancements, insurance, and blockchain are slated on the development roadmap identified by the PartStore Customer Advisory Council.

Finally, the new PartStore integrates with the PartsBase family of brands, therefore leveraging a strong digital footprint in terms of search engine optimization and multi-channel clicks for buyers and sellers.

To learn more about the new PartStore 2.0, visit https://partstore.partsbase.com/

PartsBase is announcing the new PartStore 2.0 at the PBEXPO 2023. PBEXPO 2023 is the largest free networking event in the aviation and aerospace industries and is set to attract over 5,000 attendees, including representatives from 38 major airlines. The show will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Florida on March 9th and 10th – registration can be made via the website, pbexpo.org, or through this link: https://bit.ly/pbexpo-press.

About PartsBase

PartsBase is the world's most active online community of aviation buyers and sellers. ​The PartsBase technology suite provides industry-leading tools, services, and specialized solutions to advance supply-chain efficiencies for businesses and professionals across the aviation, aerospace, and defense industries.​ The PartsBase community represents over 7,400 companies in over 130 countries and is expanding rapidly. To learn more about PartsBase, please visit: www.partsbase.com

Media Contact:

Julia Polaniecki, jpolaniecki@partsbase.com, 561.703.4195