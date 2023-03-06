Visit Conejo Valley Named Official Hotel Partner for the Great Race on April 1, 2023

Conejo Valley is the Ultimate Finish Line for the 38th Annual Great Race

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Conejo Valley, the destination marketing organization for the cities of Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks, California, is gearing up as the official hotel partner for the 38th Annual Great Race on April 1, 2023.

The Great Race is home to the most beautiful courses in Southern California including the PureSpectrum Cheeseboro Half Marathon mostly trail race through the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, and road races including the Nature Made 5K, Neftin Mazda Old Agoura 10K, 10.3 Mile Triple Challenge, 15K Combo and all ages 1 Mile Run/Walk.

With ample restaurants to help runners fuel up, fun attractions to let loose afterward, and cozy hotels to refresh and relax, Conejo Valley has it all. Runners and participants are encouraged to book a stay at one of the 15 welcoming hotels before and after the race:

Courtyard by Marriott Agoura Hills

Hampton Inn & Suites Agoura Hills

Homewood Suites

Sheraton Agoura Hills

Towneplace Suites by Marriott Agoura Hills

America's Best Value Inn

Best Western Thousand Oaks Inn

Courtyard by Marriott Thousand Oaks

Hampton Inn & Suites Thousand Oaks

Hyatt Regency Westlake

La Quinta Inn & Suites

Motel 6 Newbury Park California

Palm Garden Thousand Oaks

Premier Inn

Towneplace Suites by Marriott Thousand Oaks

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Great Race and welcome over 4,000 runners to Conejo Valley," said President/CEO of Visit Conejo Valley, Danielle Borja. "Our variety of lodging accommodations offer runners the opportunity to settle in before the race or reward themselves with an overnight stay to explore all Conejo Valley has to offer."

Conejo Valley has all of the accommodations necessary for a much-deserved vacation before and after the Great Race. For more information about the Great Race or to book a stay at one of the 15 participating hotels, please visit https://conejo.com/great-race-2023.

ABOUT VISIT CONEJO VALLEY

Created in 2013, Visit Conejo Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 15 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip and "See Another Side of Southern California." To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit conejo.com.

Media Contact

Ally Bertik, Marketing Maven, 310-994-7381, ally@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Visit Conejo Valley