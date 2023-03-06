Impossible Foods and Operation Homefront Announce New Partnership and $100,000 Investment for Military Families

Includes commitment to key programs offered by the national nonprofit

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

National military nonprofit Operation Homefront announced the official launch of its partnership today with Impossible Foods to help advance Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they've worked so hard to protect. Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious and sustainable meat from plants and is the fastest-growing plant-based meat company in the U.S.

Impossible Foods is investing $100,000 to support Operation Homefront's impactful programs throughout the year including: Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance Program, which assists military families with short-term financial struggles, including food insecurity; its Back-to-School Brigade and Holiday Meals for Military programs, which provide backpacks filled with school supplies and a special holiday meal to offset costs for military families when most needed; and its Military Child of the Year® Awards, the nation's premier awards program recognizing the outstanding achievements of military children.

In addition, Impossible Foods is also committed to supporting Operation Homefront's pivotal 11 Days of Impact campaign, which honors our nation's military families in communities across the nation leading up to Veterans Day.

"Our amazing military families work tirelessly to protect the freedoms we enjoy daily and have earned our full support," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president, and CEO of Operation Homefront. "In today's economic climate, more and more military families are facing financial hardships, to include food insecurity, so we are deeply grateful for partners like Impossible Foods who share our unwavering commitment to this very special group of our fellow citizens in their time of need."

"Food insecurity and rising costs are impacting communities across the U.S. — including those who answered the call to serve their country and protect our freedoms," said Peter McGuiness, President and CEO of Impossible Foods. "We're honored to support Operation Homefront's mission and contribute to the incredible work they're doing in service of military families. We look forward to joining them to help and support military families across the country."

With 20 years of proven success, Operation Homefront's programs help tens of thousands of military families each year to build stronger, more stable, and more secure futures. To learn more about our programs, go to https://operationhomefront.org/ .

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Impossible Foods:

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately-held food company was founded in 2011 to combat climate change by taking a scientific approach to making the world's best meat — from plants. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land and water and generates less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal version. We make plant-based chicken, beef, and pork products for every meal — breakfast, lunch and dinner — with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking characteristics that meat eaters crave.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest, and are available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/impossible_foods_and_operation_homefront_announce_new_partnership_and_100_000_investment_for_military_families/prweb19205837.htm