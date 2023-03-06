CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Calls Upon PSC to Focus on Rail Safety

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen reacted to media reports that the Nebraska Public Service Commission has failed to employ a railroad track safety inspector for two decades. He is calling on the agency to refocus efforts to protect public safety.

"The Nebraska Public Service Commission exists to protect public safety, especially in the areas of our state’s railroads, telecommunications, 911, and oil pipelines," said Governor Pillen. "Recently, there have been multiple railroad derailments in Nebraska while key railroad inspector positions have remained unfilled at the PSC for years. I call on the PSC to refocus on its core duties and remain diligent in bettering rail safety."