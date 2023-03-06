Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,610 in the last 365 days.

Peoria Florist™, the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training

Peoria Florist™, the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training

Spontaneous Motions flower arrangement with Anthem Pleasant and Ikuko Hashimoto

Spontaneous Motions Refresh at Peoria Sports Complex

In March, when the temperatures are perfect for afternoon ball game groups of businessmen and businesswomen head to the Peoria Sports Complex

We are delighted to be partnering with Peoria Spring Training”
— Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist
PEORIA, ARIZONA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peoria Florist™, the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training, has presented the centerpiece named “Spontaneous Motions.” The inspiration came from the clicking spring training staff, player on field movements, and a tight spin baseball. Anthem Pleasant, owner, “We are delighted to be partnering with Peoria Spring Training.”

Spontaneous Motions is a two-foot wide by four-foot height arrangement. The flowers consist of Star aloe Raeann, succulents, cactus plants, pencil cactus, protea empress red, pincushion yellow, purple status, liatris purple, eryngium blue. The accent décor is a two-foot by one-foot fine finished cement container.

Peoria Florist’s Spontaneous Motions is being shown in the Colonnade, elegant 3,300 square foot event space situated alongside the field in Peoria Stadium. The Colonnade also includes full-service catering from off the grill breakfasts to smokehouse barbecue luncheons and chef-carved prime rib premier dinner buffets; plus hors d’oeuvres, á la carte and dessert choices for every palate. This social entertaining environment is perfect for those meetings at a Peoria Spring Training baseball game.

About Ikuko Hashimoto, designer

She is an accredited designer and certified judge of American Institute of Floral Designers and European Master Certification. She has been published in many books. She enjoys high end weddings and event designs throughout Arizona. She is native of Japan where she grew up with Ikebana, featured on Japanese TV shows, experienced big city designs in New York, and obtained further fashionable passions at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. She has designed for a United States President, famous athletes & singers.

About Peoria Florist™

An Arizona company established in 1984, is an events and retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers the same day.

Anthem Pleasant
Peoria Florist
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Peoria Florist™, the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more