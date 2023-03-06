Peoria Florist™, the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training
In March, when the temperatures are perfect for afternoon ball game groups of businessmen and businesswomen head to the Peoria Sports Complex
We are delighted to be partnering with Peoria Spring Training”PEORIA, ARIZONA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peoria Florist™, the official florist partner of Peoria Spring Training, has presented the centerpiece named “Spontaneous Motions.” The inspiration came from the clicking spring training staff, player on field movements, and a tight spin baseball. Anthem Pleasant, owner, “We are delighted to be partnering with Peoria Spring Training.”
— Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist
Spontaneous Motions is a two-foot wide by four-foot height arrangement. The flowers consist of Star aloe Raeann, succulents, cactus plants, pencil cactus, protea empress red, pincushion yellow, purple status, liatris purple, eryngium blue. The accent décor is a two-foot by one-foot fine finished cement container.
Peoria Florist’s Spontaneous Motions is being shown in the Colonnade, elegant 3,300 square foot event space situated alongside the field in Peoria Stadium. The Colonnade also includes full-service catering from off the grill breakfasts to smokehouse barbecue luncheons and chef-carved prime rib premier dinner buffets; plus hors d’oeuvres, á la carte and dessert choices for every palate. This social entertaining environment is perfect for those meetings at a Peoria Spring Training baseball game.
About Ikuko Hashimoto, designer
She is an accredited designer and certified judge of American Institute of Floral Designers and European Master Certification. She has been published in many books. She enjoys high end weddings and event designs throughout Arizona. She is native of Japan where she grew up with Ikebana, featured on Japanese TV shows, experienced big city designs in New York, and obtained further fashionable passions at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. She has designed for a United States President, famous athletes & singers.
About Peoria Florist™
An Arizona company established in 1984, is an events and retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers the same day.
