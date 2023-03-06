The Global Community Banking Market is forecast to grow by $207.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Community Banking Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the community banking market and is forecast to grow by $207.21 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Our report on the community banking market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in adoption of microlending in developing nations., adoption of advanced technology, and better rates and lower fees boosting market growth.

The community banking market is segmented as below:

By Area

Metropolitan

Rural and micropolitan

By Sector

Small business

CRE

Agriculture

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising adoption of digital platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the community banking market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investment propelling market growth and rapidly growing number of start-ups will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the community banking market covers the following areas:

Community banking market sizing

Community banking market forecast

Community banking market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading community banking market vendors that include Bay Community Bancorp., BCB Bank, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd., Beyond Bank Australia Ltd., Coastal Community Bank, CSBS, Dime Community Bancshares inc., First Community Bankshares Inc., Fiserv Inc., Flint Community Bank, Holland and Knight LLP, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morton Community Bank, PRIDE MICROFINANCE LTD., Sound Financial Bancorp Inc., Summit Community Bank, The Co-operative Bank Plc, West Central Georgia Bank, and Wintrust Financial Corp. Also, the community banking market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

