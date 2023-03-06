First of Its Kind Event Slated at Ham Lake School to Bring Awareness to World Down Syndrome Day on March 21

Sana Soussi hopes "Rock Your Socks Day" at Davinci Academy of Arts and Sciences will dispel myths about Down Syndrome

HAM LAKE, Minn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davinci Academy of Arts and Sciences announced today it will be hosting a World Down Syndrome Day event on Tuesday, March 21. The event was the brainchild of parent Sana Soussi, whose son is the only student with Down Syndrome at the school.

World Down Syndrome Day began in 2006 to educate and raise awareness for Down Syndrome. The 21st day of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome. People with the condition are born with an extra chromosome. Chromosomes are "packages" of genes in the body. They determine how a baby's body forms and functions as it grows. Around one in every 800 babies is born with Down Syndrome. The Syndrome occurs naturally, there is no known cause. Down Syndrome usually causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical disability and is associated with various medical issues.

Sana, a mother of five children, including nine-year-old Salim, who has Down Syndrome wants to create a dialogue that will help the entire school community better understand the condition. Salim is the only student with Down Syndrome in the school of 1,000 students and 300 teachers, Sana said it was crucial to work with school administration to create an event that will educate the entire school community.

"This goes beyond being a passion project for me," said Sana. "As a family we have awkwardly dealt with the myths and misconceptions of Down Syndrome. I wanted to do something to raise awareness at the entire school. I believe with education comes understanding."

The "Rock Your Socks" event is the first of its kind for the school and one of just a few nationwide organized by a parent. Students and staff will be encouraged to wear silly socks to school that day to show unity.

"We are fully behind this endeavor," said Kelly Zender, Principal of Davinci Academy. "Some of the most captivating learning opportunities for our students come from real-time events within our school community. This event is an awesome example of that. We are grateful that Salim's family wanted to open their hearts and share their journey."

The "Rock Your Socks" Event will feature guest speakers including:

Dr Madeleine Gagnon - Pediatrics and Genetics specialist at Gillette Children's Hospital

- President and CEO of Down Syndrome Association of MN https://dsamn.org/ Kelly Zender - Davinci Academy of Arts & Sciences

In addition, Sana will speak and show a slide presentation of all her journey with Salim, who is an energetic ray of light and loves to sing, swim and dance. He will be reading a book during the event.

Sana hopes that bringing the school community together will help people better understand Salim's world. "Individuals with down syndrome deserve to be treated the same way everyone wants to be treated – with respect, fairness and friendship," Sana said.

"We felt it was time to do something positive to celebrate Salim and all of those with Down Syndrome," said Sana. "It's going to be a day to educate and celebrate all of our differences."

This event is made possible by support from Tire Depot, Tires for Less and Payless Tires.

"Rock Your Socks Day" At-A-Glance:

What: "Rock Your Socks Day" - Raising Awareness about Down Syndrome

Why: School is encouraging all students and teachers to wear silly socks on this day

Where: Davinci Academy of Arts & Sciences, 532 Bunker Lake Blvd NE Ham Lake 55304

When: School Assembly in Gymnasium from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023

School is encouraging all students and staff to wear a miss matched pair of socks -- the sillier the mis-match the better - for a show of unity

