BEVERLY C. PRINCE REVEALS A WORLD VERY MUCH RELATED TO THE NOW

BEVERLY C. PRINCE REVEALS A WORLD VERY MUCH RELATED TO THE NOWETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly, knowledge is power. A weapon that can direct the world in the right direction. Beverly C. Prince believes so and reveals a world where human wisdom meets the higher being in her book The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah.
The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah follows Zepha, who is named after a biblical author, as he travels to different towns to learn more about himself. During this, the knowledge of good and evil surfaces through encounters and conversations. And through each of both, readers realize a series of inner complex realities revealed by the book.
Gardy Harp, an Amazon customer, rates the book a five stars out of five and says, “The book is lengthy and dense and rich in details rarely known to the general populace. Her prose is stylish and fascinating to read… A challenging book that at its core reveals a solid resource for rethinking racism!”
The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah will be up for grabs at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo 2023 this coming March 3-5; a festival celebrating talent, culture, and love for the written art.
Beverly C. Prince is a surgeon born in the Bronx. Because of this, she is among the wave of southerners who benefited from the relative freedoms of the North, which she utilized to gain knowledge from other cultures. She then learned about the existence of Africans being earlier than what the records show, and was inspired by the fact to share it for a deeper understanding of cultures and life, in general.
Begin understanding the world a little bit better today and purchase a copy of The Cabala of the Cushite, Zephaniah on Amazon. Order here.
