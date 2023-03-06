Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Inaugural Live Auction at Sotheby’s London

Westlake Village, California Live Auction at Sotheby's Aspen, Colorado Houston, Texas Hillsboro, Florida

World’s largest luxury real estate auction firm now accepting marquee consignments to reach international buyers; bidding closing live in London this May.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate, today announces it is now accepting consignments for its inaugural live sale at Sotheby’s London, showcasing the finest Sotheby’s International Realty real estate in the world.

The May sale will match multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth buyers worldwide, with bidding closing live at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in London.

Simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, the properties hand-picked for inclusion benefit from expansive international reach alongside the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods.

“Our global sales are some of our most highly sought-after dates,” stated Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers. “Via our brand connectivity with Sotheby’s, we’re excited to announce this inaugural sale, exclusive to Sotheby’s International Realty listings worldwide, with the close of bidding live at Sotheby’s London. This rare opportunity gives sellers and agents the opportunity to be some of the first-ever to sell a property live at the famed auction house; our May sale is also especially monumental in that it will be the first of its kind to gavel internationally, in London.”

Properties also receive exposure by way of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ proven platform and global database, including targeted direct reach to its database of more than 825,000 buyers, agents, industry experts, and more than 2,500 of the world’s billionaires, with additional reach to high-net-worth property connoisseurs in key feeder markets and the fastest-growing luxury cities in the world.

Debuting live to the world from Sotheby’s New York headquarters, the firm’s December sale, conducted by head auctioneer Frank Trunzo achieved over $620 million and nearly 200 in aggregate bids placed and 93% sold by lot, bringing Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ running-total of worldwide sales to nearly $3 billion. Fully integrated within Sotheby’s bi-annual Luxury Week sales series, displayed and sold alongside Sotheby’s rare and exceptional offerings of Jewelry, Watches, Collector Cars, Designer Handbags, Books & Manuscripts, Natural History, Sneakers, Spirits, Wine, and more, an audience of more than one hundred were in attendance, with over 82 property connoisseurs competing enthusiastically from 11 countries/territories—the United States, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Canada, USVI, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Puerto Rico—in the room, on the telephone via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions team of specialists, and online.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is only accepting a very limited number of properties for its May sale. The consignment deadline is 16 March. In addition to bidding closing live on 16 May, buyers may also bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of each property will result in a new home built for a family in need.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for the sale, call 212.984.3890 or visit GlobalSaleSeries.com.

Included properties will be announced beginning in early April.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Now Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the firm continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.